UCF Knights Hold Special Teams Edge Over East Carolina Pirates

(Cover Photo: UCF tight ends and special teams coordinator Brian Blackmon).

Most people will be looking forward to the offenses for the UCF Knights and East Carolina Pirates taking the field. They should. Both teams possess big-time signal callers that are absolutely worth the time to tune in on television, listen on the radio or even go to the game itself.

Those quarterbacks–John Rhys Plumlee and Holton Ahlers–are dependent on special teams players to get them the football, as well as the field goal units to score points. Same with the rest of the team.

That’s why today’s game needs a little extra detail with an examination of the special teams units. Here are a few of the areas that could make major impacts towards today’s final score.

The Man That Rarely Has His Name Called, But Always Delivers: Alex Ward

For any road game with the crowd being loud and it being a pressure-packed moment, UCF having an experienced long snapper like Alex Ward is a blessing. He’s a future NFL player and one that does his job as well as any in the nation.

The countless number of games that other college football teams have lost because of poor snaps is evidence to why the Knights are lucky to have Ward snapping for one final season. While his name does not often come up during a television broadcast, Ward’s value is sky high.

Punt Returns Give Knights an Edge

East Carolina is ranked as the No. 97 team for covering punt returns. The Pirates allow 10.3 yards per return. That’s a recipe for UCF freshman Xavier Townsend to take a punt back for a touchdown and/or produce a good return that sets up good field position for the offensive unit.

Townsend has 12 returns for 120 yards, but also had a return for a score called back due to a penalty. The elusive freshman wide receiver is due to break a punt for a long gain.

Can Knights Hit a Big Kickoff Return?

The kickoff area is one where the Knights appear to hold an edge coming into this contest. The Knights are No. 10 in the nation with 33 kickoffs being touchbacks. East Carolina has just 13 touchbacks. Each time a kick lands in the arms of a talented return man, there is a chance for a big return. This is where UCF’s return men could come up big.

UCF is No. 23 in the land by averaging 22.9 yards per kickoff return. With wide receiver Ryan O’Keefe as a primary returner, there’s always a chance for a big play.

Same situation with running back Johnny Richardson. He's one of the nation's most explosive offensive weapons, and he's capable of breaking a long kick return.

The Pirates are No. 75 in returns and average 19.33 yards per attempt. The one additional aspect to consider here is that star running back Keaton Mitchell is a kickoff returner for the Pirates. It’s important that UCF does not allow him a chance to take one back in this game. He’s electric with the football in his hands. Mitchell has four returns on the season, averaging 19 yards.

UCF's Kicking Game Has a New Starter, and Holds Edge Over East Carolina

UCF kicker Colton Boomer warming up prior to the Temple game. Brian Smith, Fan Nation

As for the field goal kicking, UCF is now past its transition stage of going with freshman Colton Boomer. He’s 7-for-7 with his field goal attempts, while also connecting on 19-of-20 point after attempts. East Carolina is not doing quite as well.

Freshman Andrew Conrad went 1-for-1 during East Carolina’s last game, a 47-45 win over Memphis. That one kick was made in the fourth quarter, placing the Pirates up 23-20 at the time. It was a pressure kick so hats off to the young freshman, but it was only from 22 yards.

Is Conrad truly ready to make a pressure kick from a distance of 40 yards or more? If the UCF versus East Carolina game comes down to a kick, the Knights are likely to be better off than the Pirates.

The decision to go with Conrad came after sophomore Owen Daffer had made 5-of-8 field goals on the season, including missing one during East Carolina’s 21-20 loss to North Carolina State.

Boomer has already knocked in all seven of his attempts, including his 4-for-4 game against Georgia Tech when the offense stalled. Advantage to UCF.

Young Punters Could Change Field Position, Outcome of Game

Another freshman is doing well for the Knights, and that’s Mitch McCarthy. During the four games he’s played in, McCarthy is averaging 42.5 yards per punt. There are still situations where UCF’s veteran punter, Andrew Osteen, could be used as well.

UCF’s punting situation is improving and will need to continue to do so against the Pirates. ECU sophomore punter Luke Larsen has done a solid job of placing punts inside the 20. He does not produce a high number of 50-plus yard punts, but pinning an opposing offense deep is a great way to help one’s team win the football game.

Will Penalties Impact Special Teams, Perhaps More of the Game?

One additional area to mention, and it’s definitely a component of field position and the kicking game. That area would be penalties.

East Carolina does hold an advantage over UCF when the yellow flags fly. The Pirates are No. 2 in the country by committing just 30 penalties through seven contests. UCF, meanwhile, sits at No. 91 with 39 penalties through six games.

UCF is playing a quality opponent today. It cannot come out and commit needless penalties if it is to defeat East Carolina. That can be as simple as backing up Boomer for a field goal. It can go from a 50-yard attempt to a 55-yard attempt. It can be the difference with which team wins or loses. Of course penalties also impact the offense and defense. It’s something to monitor as fans watch the game today.

