UCF Defense: Picks to Click vs USF

Look for the UCF Knights defense to play fast and downhill against the USF Bulls. It’s rivalry game time. Every player will want to come out and make a direct impact on the outcome of this final War on I-4 matchup for the foreseeable future.

While several Knights will perform well, here are three picks to click against the Bulls.

Jason Johnson - Linebacker

Through 11 games, Johnson is already at 103 tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and four quarterback hurries. He’s the man in the middle for the Knights. His primary task today is to slow down a quality running back Brian Battie.

Battie is the main player for the Bulls to get the football to and it’s not even a question if that trend will continue versus the Knights. With a freshman quarterback in Byrum Brown behind Center for USF, Battie will likely reach 20 carries, if not 25.

Johnson will be responsible for bringing Battie to the ground. That’s true. More importantly, Johnson is going to be helping to make the calls so that everyone is gap sound and in the proper position. If he does that, while not a statistic that will be written about afterwards, Johnson is on task and as valuable a defensive player as UCF defensive coordinator Travis Williams will send onto the field today.

Justin Hodges - Nickel Cornerback

The Bulls possess multiple smaller and quicker receivers that can move well in space. Hodges will see more than one of them during one-on-one situations, many of those battles coming during critical third down situations.

How well Hodges plays against Sean Atkins, Jimmy Horn, et al, is going to directly impact the scoreboard and whether UCF continues on to the American Athletic Conference championship game on Dec. 3. Look for him to do quite well during those matchups.

Additionally, look for Hodges to be directly involved with the UCF run defense. He has 35 tackles, three tackles for loss and sack. Look for him to have at least one play at and/or behind the line of scrimmage. He’s an active run defender and his services will be vital against the Bulls.

Ricky Barber - Defensive Tackle

Barber is going to see double teams today. Barber’s task to be directly involved with making big plays will be hard. He’s still going to be a player that will come out with high energy and give USF fits with his hustle and ability to get upfield and make plays.

The Bulls will struggle to consistently stay in front of Barber. He’s going to finish with a sack and two tackles for loss. Barber is also going to help his fellow defensive linemen like Lee Hunter and Anthony Montalvo on the inside, as well as Tre'mon Morris-Brash and Josh Celiscar on the outside.

While the USF front watches where Barber lines up and also often double him, that’s going to leave several UCF front seven defenders with chances for tackles for loss. Overall, the Knights will reach nine tackles for loss, with Barber’s presence a major reason why.

