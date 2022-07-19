UCF Linebackers, Who Steps Up?

For the UCF Knights, the linebacker unit is in flux. Players have come and gone, and it’s the most difficult position to project for the 2022 season. There are still aspects of the linebacker position that do have experience and talent for the UCF faithful to look forward to watching play.

Will UCF’s linebackers shine in 2022? Here are some points to consider before the Knights take to the field this Sep. 1 at home against South Carolina State.

Top Returner

With senior Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste coming back to UCF, the Knights do have a thumper in the middle with valuable experience. He recorded 51 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and a sack last season.

Perhaps more importantly, he’s accustomed to playing within the defensive scheme that Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and Co-Defensive Coordinator David Gibbs have initiated.

Still, more help is needed for this next season.

Who Steps Up?

There’s transfer Branden Jennings . He is another powerful player that can help man one of the inside linebacker positions at 6’3” and 235 pounds. He will be entering his second season of college football after playing at Maryland as a freshman. He accumulated 23 tackles and one tackle for loss.

There are high hopes for the highly recruited Jennings, but he’s more in the mold of Jean-Baptiste as a traditional inside linebacker. UCF also needs linebackers that quite frankly are smaller and almost like safeties to combat opposing spread offenses.

That player could be a transfer like Jason Johnson, a FCS All-American from Eastern Illinois . He produced 112 tackles in 2021.

Johnson is listed at 6’2”, 200 pounds, making him a great candidate to play the weak side linebacker position next to Jean-Baptiste. After that, there’s quite a bit of uncertainty for UCF’s linebackers.

Other Players That Challenge for Playing Time?

There’s Quade Mosier, a third-year player that is at least familiar with the defense, but he’s registered only nine tackles in two seasons.

Also transferring into UCF would be the highly touted Terrence Lewis , but it’s uncertain if he will get to play this fall.

While not experienced, there are also incoming freshmen.

First-Year Impact

Depending on injuries to more experienced players and/or how well the following two players adapt to the college game, the Knights could use one or both of Kameron Moore and TJ Bullard.

Is it more likely that they work in substitution packages? Sure. Neither is likely ready for full-time duty quite yet. What’s important to note is that both players are fast and can be impactful when defending the pass.

Spread teams will likely see a larger dose of Moore and Bullard. They could each line up in a traditional linebacker position or in the slot, depending on the play call and opposing team’s formation. Moore and Bullard have the natural athleticism to play in space and make an impact, and UCF will likely need them both at some point this upcoming season.

Position Switches

Who moves to linebacker? The Knights flat out need more bodies. Linebacker is a position that traditionally has more injuries than most, and UCF could be placed in a tough spot if any veteran misses time for any reason.

While it’s too early to just throw out guesses, UCF fans should probably expect some type of position switch this fall to help shore up depth at linebacker.

Final Thoughts

Overall, UCF has talent at linebacker, but probably not enough overall players to be where it needs to truly have a great 2022. Can the Knights find a way to implement the freshmen and perhaps move at least one more player to linebacker?

With a little over two weeks before fall camp gets rolling, everyone will soon begin to find out.

2023 UCF Commitment List

Keep up with UCF News! Check out Inside The Knights on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram