UCF Player Profile: DT Lee Hunter

The 2022 UCF Knights will have a defense that is adjusting to new personnel in 2022, and at no specific position will that be more true than defensive tackle.

Not only did the Knights lose the talented Kalia Davis to the NFL Draft and the San Francisco 49ers, there’s a major contributor coming over from Auburn and the Transfer Portal that will change how the UCF defense operates.

Lee Hunter

Size: 6’4”, 320 pounds

Position: Nose Guard/Defensive Tackle

Class: Redshirt Freshman

Recruitment

Hunter signed with Auburn from the class of 2021, with the Tigers winning the battle over Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Arkansas among others.

Hunter transferred to UCF for the 2022 spring semester and participated in UCF’s spring practice.

Hunter the Athlete

This is a massive human being, and one that can move like a player much smaller than what he actually is. Hunter is not going to just plug the middle. No, he will do more than be a player taking up blockers because Hunter can move well laterally.

Lee Hunter's quickness will aid him in being a defensive tackle that's able to get into the opponent's backfield. Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Watching him during UCF’s spring practices showed that fact consistently. He’s even capable of catching up to a running back during a perimeter screen.

Run Stopper

Seeing Hunter play live is different. It’s simply not explainable via a keypad as to how powerful this man is. Watching him move an offensive lineman against his will is impressive. Hunter’s strength and technique allow that to happen. Anthony Montalvo, talked about Hunter's ability during spring practice:

Because of his natural power and massive frame, many teams will have to double team the behemoth, opening opportunities for those around him. Perhaps the players lining up next to Hunter will benefit the most.

The Knights interior defensive line has Keenan Hester, Ricky Barber , and Montalvo as experienced veterans. All of them are likely to be one-on-one more often than not because of Hunter. Those three other interior defensive linemen will see their statistics improve just with Hunter lining up next to them.

Pass Rush

Go ahead, leave one blocker on Hunter. If that’s the case, an opposing team increases the chances of its starting quarterback being smacked by Hunter. In short, that’s a problem every opposing team will face.

Hunter may not be a natural pass rusher like a pure edge defender, but no team can risk their signal caller being consistently hit by a man with his size and strength. It will be interesting to see how teams pass protect when Hunter is in the UCF lineup.

Depth

Hunter is another important player for Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams and the UCF coaching staff. Not only does he project to make plays, he’s going to allow other players more time to rest. Therefore, when they do come into the game, there’s more gas in the tank.

Final Thoughts

Hunter is a rare player. He’s capable of being a gamerecker and also helping his teammates improve their play at the same time. UCF’s lineup has arguably the most unique interior defensive lineman in the American Athletic Conference.

