UCF Spring Practice Countdown: #3, DT Lee Hunter

One of the most talented and unique players in college football will be lining up along the interior defensive line for the UCF Knights.

ORLANDO - College football teams that possess a truly dominant interior defensive lineman can dictate to the offense. For UCF in 2022, that’s the opportunity with a particular manning the middle of the defensive line.

During this past Thursday’s post-practice press conference, Co-Defensive Coordinator Travis Williams made it very clear what he thinks of the Knight’s new addition via the Transfer Portal.

Lee Hunter

Size: 6’4”, 320-pounds

Position: Nose Guard/Defensive Tackle

Experience

Hunter did not play last fall for Auburn. As a redshirt-freshman transfer this spring to UCF, he’s expected to contend for major minutes right away in the fall after learning the defense.

Be a Force in the Middle

Blessed with natural size and bullish strength, Hunter could and should be the answer for what UCF needs at nose guard. Further, if he consistently proves that he can handle his duties playing in the A Gap near the opposing center, he could also see playing time at defensive tackle (three technique). First things first, however.

What’s “consistently” mean for Hunter?

While he will barrell over many offensive linemen, there’s also the opportunity for teams to trick Hunter with multiple forms of misdirection plays. He needs to study film and be prepared. Additionally, he needs to be a player that gets a hat to the football, as the saying goes.

Use effort and run to the ball even if it’s an outside zone or any form of an offensive player having the ball on the perimeter. Effort wins games about as often as talent. Combining the two is the key. Now for what many are hoping to see from Hunter.

Those third down and one plays, the fourth down and inches “must have” opportunities for an offense, that’s where Hunter’s true ability needs to come through. He’s a bull in a china shop. He can force a man to walk backwards as he places his hands on his chest and simply overwhelms him. That’s talent. That’s power. That’s Hunter.

Even if it’s just one play in a game where he makes a special play, it could be the difference between winning and losing for the Knights. A fourth and short stop is like a turnover. That’s why Hunter was heavily recruited since he was in ninth grade (literally). Now it’s about details.

Conditioning and Diet

This is Orlando. The heat and humidity are real, and it’s none too kind for a 320-pound defensive lineman like Hunter. He needs to immediately be ready for what’s to come this fall by simply listening to the UCF strength and conditioning staff now and every day thereafter.

Any play that Hunter needs a breather is a bonus for the opposition. If he’s in tremendous cardiovascular shape, it’s only going to benefit the Knights. That’s a mentality that he must take on. It’s also staying away from foods that 320-pound guys generally love.

Too bad, do it anyway. Football is about sacrifice. Is Hunter ready to skip the pizza, hydrate and eat properly? That’s up to him.

Forcing Double Teams

This one is simple. Go ahead, fail to double team Hunter and risk having your quarterback smashed by a 320-pound player. From an offensive perspective, that simply cannot happen. When the double teams do come against Hutner, that does open up chances for UCF’s pass rushers to go one-on-one.

Just by Hunter being on the field he will change how the game is called and how UCF’s defense is blocked. Few players impact a game like Hunter can.

Learning About His Teammates

It’s just his first spring practice at UCF. Hunter needs to begin to hone his own craft while also understanding the tendencies of other defensive linemen and the linebackers as well. What type of situations that teammates do well and which ones they need some help with should be details Hunter pays attention to. Defense is about 11 players working together, especially along the defensive front to protect each gap. The more Hunter learns about the guys around himself, the more he’s going to help the UCF defense and actually increase his own productivity and statistics.

Case in point, how a player like Tre’mon Morris-Brash comes off the edge and what he prefers to do during pass rushing situations. Sounds simple, but having an understanding of what a tremendous talent like Morris-Brash is likely to do is very important to help keep gap integrity and thus keep the quarterback from escaping the pocket.

Earning Responsibility

If Hunter learns his role and plays consistently, it’s possible that UCF will sometimes move him to defensive tackle and let him get after it at that position as well. Might sound basic to some people, but it’s honestly not.

That situation changes how teams not only block against Hunter, but it also changes how teams must block other UCF defenders. In time, there’s a chance this scenario will play out. UCF fans shall know in the fall what the UCF coaches think is best. Just keep it in the back of your mind.

Final Thoughts

Hunter is a potential star for the Knights. His natural talent, and size, will be obvious as soon as he takes an official snap as a Knight. Hunter’s ability to change games spans across multiple areas. Stuffing the run, pushing the pocket back during passing plays, chasing down the ball carrier despite his massive frame, and being a player teams have to consider double teaming, just to name a few.

Hunter will be a major impact player if he puts his mind to it. He’s a special talent and UCF Football is fortunate to have him in Orlando.

