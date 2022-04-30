UCF's Kalia Davis Selected by the San Francisco 49ers

UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis has been selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

LAS VEGAS - It was a long time coming for now former UCF Football player Kalia Davis. He goes as the 220th selection overall, in the sixth round, to San Francisco. It's a great day for Davis and everyone that supports him.

When available, Davis has been one of the most disruptive defensive players UCF has ever seen. His upside in the NFL is tremendous and the 49ers are getting a steal at this juncture in the NFL Draft.

