Skip to main content
NFL Draft

UCF's Kalia Davis Selected by the San Francisco 49ers

UCF defensive tackle Kalia Davis has been selected in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers.

LAS VEGAS - It was a long time coming for now former UCF Football player Kalia Davis. He goes as the 220th selection overall, in the sixth round, to San Francisco. It's a great day for Davis and everyone that supports him.

When available, Davis has been one of the most disruptive defensive players UCF has ever seen. His upside in the NFL is tremendous and the 49ers are getting a steal at this juncture in the NFL Draft.

UCF

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis, UCF

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis Hitting QB UCF

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis Big Kat Bryant UCF

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis and Herb Hand - UCF

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis Website Graphic Picture

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis Rushing Hank Bachmeier of Boise State

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis and Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste celebrate

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis UCF

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis, Defensive Tackle, UCF

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis Warming Up

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

Kalia Davis Stripping the Football

UCF Defensive Tackle Kalia Davis

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Inside The Knights: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage: YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

From In-Person Evaluations, Five Intriguing 2023 Central Florida Prep Football Prospects

With LB Help a Priority, UCF Offers LB Branden Jennings from the Transfer Portal

April 28th Recruiting Run Down: The State of Florida and the NFL Draft

Why Jameson Williams is Worth Trading Up

Spring Practice Tour: Venice Indians

Knights Add Linebacker Kris Moll from the University of Alabama-Birmingham

Spring Practice Tour: Wharton Wildcats

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Why the Spring Evaluation Period is so Vital to the UCF Recruiting Efforts

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class

UCF LB Cole Joyce Enters Transfer Portal, More Questions for UCF LB Depth

What’s Happening at LB this Fall and with Recruiting?

Opinion: Here's Why NFL Teams Should Look to Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis

Podcast: What’s Next For UCF Football?

UCF Commitment Film Review: OT Jamal Meriweather

UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather

Post UCF Spring Game Predictions: Quarterback

UCF Recruiting Continues to Roll

Richardson Explodes; Knights Loaded at Running Back

Initial Thoughts from the UCF Spring Game, JRP, Keene & Castellanos

In This Article (2)

UCF Knights
UCF Knights
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers

Joquez Smith Running Back Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit Team Tampa 2023
Football Recruiting

From In-Person Evaluations, Five Intriguing 2023 Central Florida Prep Football Prospects

By Brian Smith7 hours ago
UCF Helmet
Football Recruiting

With LB Help a Priority, UCF Offers LB Branden Jennings from the Transfer Portal

By Brian Smith9 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers Green Bay Packers
Football

Three Winners and One Loser in the First Round of the 2022 NFL Draft

By Liam WillerupApr 29, 2022
Kalia Davis, Defensive Tackle, UCF
Football

Draft Day One Reactions & Previewing the Chances of Kalia Davis Being Drafted

By Stephen LeonardApr 29, 2022
Nevelle Clarke UCF
Football

UCF Alumnus Nevelle Clarke Still Making Waves with USFL’s New Orleans Breakers

By collier loganApr 29, 2022
Travon Walker and Bryce Young - Georgia and Alabama
Football

The Top 10 Picks in the 2022 NFL Draft

By Liam WillerupApr 28, 2022
Brandon Inniss
Football Recruiting

April 28th Recruiting Run Down: The State of Florida and the NFL Draft

By Brian SmithApr 28, 2022
Jameson Williams Catches and runs for a 94 yard touchdown versus Miami
Football

Why Jameson Williams is Worth the Kansas City Chiefs Trading up

By Kai MevorachApr 28, 2022