Game Day Central: UCF at SMU

DALLAS - It’s game day! UCF has its chance to move the program forward with a win over a talented and high scoring SMU team. Some questions that will be answered during today’s game are as follows.

**Are the Knights ready for a big-time scoring offense?

**Can UCF consistently rush the football against a defense that allowed just 117 yards on the ground the past two games?

**Will the UCF secondary continue to play excellent coverage whether it’s man or zone defense?

**Does the UCF defense come after SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai, play coverage, or a little of both?

Here’s today’s game day information:

Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

Television: ESPNU

Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

