    • November 13, 2021
    Publish date:

    Game Day Central: UCF at SMU

    Author:

    DALLAS - It’s game day! UCF has its chance to move the program forward with a win over a talented and high scoring SMU team. Some questions that will be answered during today’s game are as follows.

    **Are the Knights ready for a big-time scoring offense?

    **Can UCF consistently rush the football against a defense that allowed just 117 yards on the ground the past two games?

    **Will the UCF secondary continue to play excellent coverage whether it’s man or zone defense?

    **Does the UCF defense come after SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai, play coverage, or a little of both?

    Here’s today’s game day information:

    Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 13

    Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas

    Time: 12:00 p.m. EST

    Television: ESPNU

    Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM

    Beyond the game prediction article, information about the matchups between UCF and SMU, as well as UCF team news, college football news, and recruiting news follows:

    Game Prediction

    Game Prediction: UCF at SMU

    UCF Team News

    Keys to Victory, UCF at SMU

    College Quarterbacks Trending Up for Miami, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma and UCF

    Nine Games into the 2021 Season, UCF Football's Foundation is Stable

    Led by Tatum Bethune, UCF Holds on to Defeat Tulane in Hard Fought Victory

    Punters Have Their Day, UCF's Andrew Osteen Included

    The UCF Secondary Faces Toughest Challenge of the Season Versus SMU

    College Game Predictions and News

    Talking UVA QB Brennan Armstrong's Injury, Notre Dame at Virginia Prediction

    Michigan at Penn State, Cade McNamara Versus Sean Clifford

    Game Preview and Prediction: Texas A&M at Ole Miss

    Three College Football Players that Deserve More National Recognition

    Oklahoma's Chance to Impress the Playoff Committee Begins with Three-Game Gauntlet on Saturday

    Recruiting and High School Football News

    Taking Advantage of the Florida's Downfall, UCF Must Strike Now with Recruiting

    Scouting Report: Miami Gulliver Prep Wide Receiver Jalen Brown

