Game Day Central: UCF at SMU
DALLAS - It’s game day! UCF has its chance to move the program forward with a win over a talented and high scoring SMU team. Some questions that will be answered during today’s game are as follows.
**Are the Knights ready for a big-time scoring offense?
**Can UCF consistently rush the football against a defense that allowed just 117 yards on the ground the past two games?
**Will the UCF secondary continue to play excellent coverage whether it’s man or zone defense?
**Does the UCF defense come after SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai, play coverage, or a little of both?
Here’s today’s game day information:
Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 13
Location: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas
Time: 12:00 p.m. EST
Television: ESPNU
Radio: 96.9 FM and 740 AM
Beyond the game prediction article, information about the matchups between UCF and SMU, as well as UCF team news, college football news, and recruiting news follows:
UCF Team News
College Game Predictions and News
Recruiting and High School Football News
