Three College Football Players that Deserve More National Recognition

If you do not know about these three incredible talents, there's a reason to read on as well as look them up and watch their highlights. They rarely receive the full recognition they deserve, and they do their dirty work game-in and game-out, helping their teams win big games. Still, more attention needs to come their way.

Sometimes it just comes down to being flashy. That’s what sells in today’s selfie-world and big-play or no-play Sports Center highlights. With that stated, here’s a reminder that all three of these young men are incredibly talented and get it done.

Chris Olave

Vitals: 6’1”, 190 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Ohio State

2021 Statistics: 42 receptions, 623 yards and 10 touchdowns.

When it’s money time, who do the Buckeyes usually count upon? It’s Olave. The senior from California has been consistent throughout his Ohio State career. He even scored two touchdowns against Michigan during the 2018 season, and those were his only two receptions of the game.

Much like former Ohio State wide receiver and NFL Hall of Fame inductee Chris Carter, Olave makes the clutch play. Perhaps that’s why he may only be third among Ohio State’s receiving core in total receptions, but no other Buckeye caught more than six touchdowns.

Kyren Williams

Vitals: 5’9”, 200 pounds

Position: Running Back

School: Notre Dame

2021 Statistics: 160 carries, 802 yards, nine touchdowns; 34 receptions, 293 yards, three touchdowns.

Despite Notre Dame’s offensive line being in complete transition from last season by way of losing four seniors to the NFL, Williams continues to make big plays for a rushing attack that’s only ranked No. 98 in the country.

Even with this junior from St. Louis at running back, Notre Dame averages just 133.3 yards rushing per game. The offensive line has been out of sync all season long, and it’s just getting a body on a body up front instead of consistently creating running lanes. That fact also factors into why the following run might be the greatest in Notre Dame Stadium history.

Williams also does really well out of the backfield and as a pass protector. He’s probably the best all-around running back at the college level today. With Notre Dame continuing to count on Williams for production, one can be assured that he will continue to produce. He’s a true football player.

Jordan Davis

Vitals: 6’6”, 360 pounds

Position: Nose Guard

School: Georgia

2021 Statistics: 21 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, one quarterback hurry.

Just looking at the numbers does not tell the tale. Davis is a two-gap nose guard. What does that mean? He literally takes on two blockers during the vast majority of plays. He’s the big fella lined up over the center, and he helps the Georgia linebackers to run towards the ball carrier without being blocked more often than not.

In short, Davis is the most unique college football player in the country. He’s massive, athletic, plays hard, and does his job over and over. No team has been able to consistently handle him with one blocker, and that’s a major reason for the Bulldogs allowing just 59 points through nine games, for an average of 6.6 points allowed per contest.

When the senior from Charlotte steps on the field, he’s the first player an opposing team must contend with for Georgia. That’s a very unenviable task for any offensive line. Good luck blocking Davis.

Final Thoughts

All three of these young men are tremendous at what they do but often get overlooked. It’s a shame. Each provides game-changing ability and deserves more national credit. With that stated, all three will continue to produce at the college level, and all three will likely be NFL players one season from now.

