Oklahoma's Chance to Impress the Playoff Committee Begins with Three-Game Gauntlet on Saturday

Two poor performances have hindered Oklahoma’s playoff chances, but a three-game run of playing excellent football could change perception of the Sooners.

If Oklahoma hopes to get over the snub from the College Football Playoff Committee (CFPC) by being ranked No. 8 despite an undefeated record, it must play more sound football. There are multiple reasons that the Sooners have been under fire based on their play, especially their horrific first half to Kansas, trailing the Jayhawks 10-0 at halftime.

Keep in mind that’s a Kansas team that is now 1-8 and the only victory coming by way of a 17-14 win over South Dakota, a team that does not participate at the FBS level like Oklahoma does. That poor performance versus Kansas included the Jayhawks having a really good passing attack for just that one game, which certainly does not help the Sooners’ image despite the 35-23 win.

Jason Bean, the signal caller for Kansas, recorded his best statistical game of the season versus Oklahoma. 17 of 23 for 246 yards and a touchdown. His 10.7 yards per attempt provided his highest mark of the season, and his 73.9% completion rate helped to provide by far his best accuracy percentage of the season.

No question, those are marks that the CFPC evaluated prior to Oklahoma’s ranking for week No. 11 came out. Should the Sooners panic? Maybe, maybe not.

Despite playing bad football against Kansas and further sleep walking for much of the first game of the season versus Tulane with a 40-35 victory over what became yet another 1-8 football team, Oklahoma’s final three regular season games provide tests that can improve its image with the CFPC.

It’s one thing for voters to know about standout freshman quarterback Caleb Williams, who’s played admirably so far since taking over the quarterback job versus Texas, but he and the rest of his teammates will need more consistent and dominant play during this upcoming three-game stretch if it wants to earn a shot at reaching the playoffs.

Up first, a trip to play Baylor on the road. The Bears have a 7-2 record, and are coming off a heartbreaking 30-28 loss to TCU. Baylor would like nothing more than to ruin Oklahoma’s playoff chances, and that’s going to be a very loud McLane Stadium.

If Oklahoma wants to win, it will need to play better defense. Three games ago, Oklahoma allowed TCU to convert 50% of its third down conversions. Two weeks ago, Kansas converted a whopping 69.2% of its third down conversions. Fortunately for Oklahoma’s defense, it held Texas Tech to 30.8% on third down this past week.

Which Oklahoma third down defense shows up versus Baylor? It’s a very important question because the Bears have a balanced attack that averages 231.6 yards on the ground and 225.9 yards through the air.

If Oklahoma does not play one of its best defensive games of the season, it could lose in Waco. Then, Oklahoma hosts Iowa State the following week.

This is a unique Iowa State team with its balanced offense and stingy defense. With senior quarterback and future NFL player Brock Purdy behind center, the Cyclones possess a talented and mature signal caller that can pick a part a defensive unit.

He’s completing 72.9% of his passes, thrown for 2,085 yards, 12 touchdowns and just four interceptions. With running back Breece Hall in the backfield, another future NFL player, Oklahoma will see challenges there as well.

Breece Hall, Running Back, Iowa State Zach Boyden-Holmes/The Register / USA TODAY

Hall accumulated 1,121 yards and 14 rushing touchdowns so far in 2021, and he’s averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Defensively, Iowa State earned the No. 4 overall defensive ranking this week by way of allowing just 281.4 yards per game.

Iowa State’s tandem at defensive end might be the nation’s best, with Will McDonald IV already earning 10 sacks and fellow defensive end Eyioma Uwazurike already bringing down opposing quarterbacks enough times to be credited with 7.5 sacks.

Finally, it’s bedlam. Yes, the annual final regular season game pitting Oklahoma versus Oklahoma State.

This season the game will be played in Stillwater, Okla., a place that absolutely hates the Sooners, and it will be rockin’ inside Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State currently sits at No. 10 in the playoff rankings, and the Cowboys would be happy to wreck Oklahoma’s playoff opportunities while catapulting their own chances of improving their bowl chances if not a shot to reach the college football playoffs.

Oklahoma State is led by its defense, one spot ahead of Iowa State’s defense at No. 3 nationally. The Cowboys allowed just 277 yards per game so far in 2021. Watch out for freshman defensive end Collin Oliver. Despite his youthfulness, he’s recorded 5.5 sacks and 8.5 tackles for loss this season. On offense, it’s another balanced attack that Oklahoma will be facing.

The Cowboys running game has been anchored by running back Jaylen Warren. 928 yards and seven touchdowns so far this season for Warren, and he’s averaging 4.9 yards per carry. Wide receiver Tay Martin provided the big plays for the passing game, hauling in 43 passes for 592 yards and six touchdowns, while averaging 13.8 yards per catch.

Can the Sooners take on that three-game gauntlet and survive? Of course it can. Now, it will not be easy, but if the Sooners want to climb into the top four of the playoff rankings by way of impressing the CFPC, it needs to do so by winning three tough games in a row, two of which will be on the road.

