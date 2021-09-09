Initial Thoughts, Bethune-Cookman at UCF

Wanted to take a few minutes and discuss UCF’s opportunity to be a better football team when going against Bethune-Cookman. Here are some areas UCF fans should be watching this Saturday.

ORLANDO - There are several areas the Knights need to improve as a football team. Playing Bethune-Cookman allows for some of those opportunities to take place. How motivated UCF comes into this game, that will be the starting point.

Does UCF play hard from the opening drive onward? Coming into this contest with a laxed attitude will not be good enough. Full attention to detail so that the team improves before heading to Louisville and playing a week from Friday is the goal.

Here are some talking points, as well as a video breaking down the game.

**For this game, watch the Knights up front along the offensive line. Isaiah Bowser should have another big game. Does running back Johnny Richardson also get several attempts to run the football?

**The offensive line should dominate. It’s experienced, possesses the size to overwhelm Bethune-Cookman’s front seven, and it's well coached.

**Quarterback Dillon Gabriel should be carving up Bethune-Cookman’s secondary after the running game gets going. Play-action passes will be important, but distribute the football based on what Bethune-Cookman gives the offense. Don’t be greedy.

**Does the UCF defense get to the quarterback? Zero sacks against Boise State. That cannot happen against the Wildcats this Saturday. Need three or four sacks at minimum.

**When chances to intercept or deflect a pass come about, it must happen. UCF needs to make big plays when the football is in the air. That was a disappointment last week, sans the big interception from Dyllon Lester late in the game.

**Tackle better. Much better. Vast improvement will be expected.

**Which younger UCF players make an impact in the game? Need to see what the younger players can do so they are ready in bigger moments against future opponents.

Here’s a video overview of the game:

For UCF insights, college football news, and recruiting information go to my YouTube Channel, Podcast, and Instagram. Like and Subscribe!

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

Oregon at Ohio State, Previewing the Big Matchup

A Closer Look at the UCF Offense Versus the Bethune-Cookman Defense

Durwood Dominy, and His Voice, Helps to Bring Colquitt County Football to Georgia High School Football Fans

Titus Mokiao-Atimalala Continued the 808 Connection to UCF

Kalia Davis Earned AAC Player of the Week, and Now He Can Help Take the UCF Defense to Another Level

Areas to Improve as UCF Hosts Bethune-Cookman in Week Two

Inside The Knights Week Two College Football Poll

Alec Holler Earned a Scholarship with UCF, Then Scored His First Touchdown for the Knights

Big Kat Bryant Press Conference

Dawgs’ Defense Dominates, Help Grind out 10-3 Victory Over Tigers

Florida College Football Programs: How They Fared in Week One

Recapping Bowser’s Big Night, Defining His Future Role

UCF Football in the Power Five, What it Will Mean for the Knights and the Big XII

Alabama Versus Miami, Players and Statistics to Know

Alabama Versus Miami Analysis, Predictions for the Best College Football Games

Bowser Dominated Broncos, Impressed Gus Malzahn and Dillon Gabriel

Game Observations: Broncos at Knights

Game Prediction: Boise State at UCF