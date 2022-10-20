Areas UCF's Defense Must Improve to Beat East Carolina

When facing a talented offense like the East Carolina Pirates, a defense must mix up what it does and take advantage of opportunities. Those two areas will be exemplified for the defense of the UCF Knights this Saturday.

After mashing the Temple Owls 70-13, the level of competition is rising. East Carolina poses a far greater challenge to the UCF defensive unit. Here are two areas where the defense of the Knights need to raise their level of play in an effort to help the team to come out with a “W.”

First Quarter Passing Defense

One of the best components of UCF’s defense would be the red zone. The Knights are No. 1 in the nation in red zone efficiency, allowing just 52.4% of trips inside the 20-yard line to become scores. Not many teams possess the experience and playmaking ability that East Carolina possesses, however.

With two receivers that weigh over 210 pounds, plus a fifth-year quarterback in Holton Ahlers, East Carolina is quite capable of scoring inside the red zone with fade balls and the passing game in general. That does not even take into account that Keaton Mitchell can beat a team with his legs. That’s why the Knights need to be more careful about allowing easy passing yards during the first quarter.

UCF has played soft coverage during most of the first quarters this season, albeit mixing it up some with man coverage. Either way, teams started hot by passing the football against the Knights.

Against SMU, the UCF passing defense allowed 112 passing yards, by way of the Mustangs completing 11 of 15 passes, during the first stanza alone. UCF did a far better job thereafter, but that might not be the best recipe against East Carolina.

Even if it’s just a few play calls where UCF blitzes and/or plays aggressive man defense, that could be enough to keep the Pirates out of the end zone during the early stages of the contest.

Could UCF's talented CB Davonte Brown come up with a game-changing interception against East Carolina? Brian Smith, Inside The Knights

Creating Turnovers

Above all else, UCF needs to get to fumbles first, as well as any interception opportunity that comes a defender’s way needs to actually be caught. No possible interception drops! No excuses!

UCF is even for the season with seven turnovers given and taken away this season. Against a quality team like East Carolina, that might not be good enough. The Knights must maximize turnover chances.

Against Memphis, East Carolina’s last opponent, the Pirates did not turn the football over during the 47-45 victory in four overtimes. That’s a lot of plays to not hand the football to the opponent, and it’s also a lot of missed chances by Memphis.

UCF cannot do what Memphis did. To keep Ahlers off balance and also shift the momentum of the game, the Knights need at bare minimum of one takeaway in the first half. That could also be a fourth down stop, as it’s basically the same as a turnover.

If the Knights create that game-changing play early, it could truly swing momentum–and the scoreboard–in UCF’s favor and lead them to victory.

