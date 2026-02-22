Inside The Knights

Johnny Dawkins Provides Insight On UCF's First Game Ever In Salt Lake City

UCF basketball coach Johnny Dawkins speaks with the media after a close win over Utah, 73-71.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins Postgame at Utah
UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins Postgame at Utah

In this story:

UCF KnightsMassachusetts MinutemenUtah Runnin' Utes

Watch more videos below:

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Videos