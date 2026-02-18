Inside The Knights

Johnny Dawkins Reviews Crucial Win Over TCU

UCF men's basketball coach Johnny Dawkins speaks with the media following the Knights' win over TCU, 82-71.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins Postgame Presser vs. TCU
UCF Coach Johnny Dawkins Postgame Presser vs. TCU

In this story:

UCF KnightsTCU Horned Frogs

Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF Players Detail Bounce Back Win Over TCU

TCU Coach Jamie Dixon Reflects On Loss To UCF

Johnny Dawkins Dissects Knights' Third Straight Loss

Published
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Videos