UCF GM Pulls Back The Curtain On Knights' 2026 Transfer Portal Class
UCF general manager Trent Mossbrucker provides insight on the Knights' 2026 Transfer Portal Class.
In this story:
Watch more UCF videos below:
Scott Frost Breaks Down UCF's 2026 Transfer Portal Class
Johnny Dawkins Provides Insights On UCF's Loss To No. 1 Arizona
Published | Modified
BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner