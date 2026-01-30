Inside The Knights

UCF GM Pulls Back The Curtain On Knights' 2026 Transfer Portal Class

UCF general manager Trent Mossbrucker provides insight on the Knights' 2026 Transfer Portal Class.
Bryson Turner|
UCF General Manager Pulls Back Curtain on 2026 Transfer Portal Class
UCF General Manager Pulls Back Curtain on 2026 Transfer Portal Class

In this story:

UCF Knights

Watch more UCF videos below:

Scott Frost Breaks Down UCF's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

Johnny Dawkins Provides Insights On UCF's Loss To No. 1 Arizona

UCF Players Reflect On Loss To No. 1 Arizona

Published | Modified
Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

Share on XFollow itsBrysonTurner
Home/Videos