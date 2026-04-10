UCF Outfielder Andrew Williamson Talks West Virginia Series Win and Big 12 Success

UCF Outfielder Talks West Virginia Series Win and Big 12 Success
UCF outfielder Andrew Williamson speaks with the media following the Knights' series win against West Virginia and being named National Player of the Week by Perfect Game USA.
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BRYSON TURNER
Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.Follow itsBrysonTurner