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UCF Offensive Lineman Talks Return For Second Season In Orlando

UCF offensive lineman Connor Meadows speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 9.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Offensive Lineman Connor Meadows Talks Return to UCF
UCF Offensive Lineman Connor Meadows Talks Return to UCF

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Watch more UCF videos below:

UCF O-Line Coach AJ Blazek Talks Limiting Penalties and Move to Orlando

UCF Offensive Lineman Talks Competition For Starting Center

UCF Offensive Lineman Discusses Move To Orlando

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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