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Inside The Knights

UCF Pitcher Talks Defensive Support In Win Over Stetson

UCF pitcher Lena Elkins speaks with the media following the Knights' win over Stetson, 5-3.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Pitcher Lena Elkins Postgame vs. Stetson
UCF Pitcher Lena Elkins Postgame vs. Stetson

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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