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Inside The Knights

UCF Baseball Coach Unpacks Loss To Jacksonville

UCF baseball coach Rich Wallace speaks with the media following the Knights' loss to Jacksonville in 11 innings, 5-4.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Baseball Coach Rich Wallace Unpacks Loss To Jacksonville
UCF Baseball Coach Rich Wallace Unpacks Loss To Jacksonville

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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