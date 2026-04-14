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UCF Tight End Coach Discusses Transition From Coaching O-Line

UCF tight ends coach Cooper Bassett speaks with the media following the Knights' practice on April 14, 2026.
Bryson Turner|
UCF Tight End Coach Discusses Transition From Coaching O-Line
UCF Tight End Coach Discusses Transition From Coaching O-Line

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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