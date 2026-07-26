Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 39 Andrea Parisi

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 39 days to go, let's meet UCF wide receiver Andrea Parisi:

1. Who is Andrea Parisi?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 195 pounds

Hometown: Bergamo, Italy

High School: Saint Andrew's School

One of nine players hailing from outside the United States, Andrea Parisi is originally from Bergamo, Italy, located about an hour and a half drive from Milan. However, that was not where he picked up football, considering he only lived there until he was five years old, according to his UCF Athletics profile page.

While Parisi did not learn football in the United States, it was not in Europe either; instead, he learned the game while he lived in Antigua & Barbuda, according to his UCF Athletics profile page. Consisting mostly of the two islands it's named after, the country is a part of the Leeward Islands that sit where the Caribbean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean.

Parisi found his way to Florida for high school, attending St. Andrew's School in Boca Raton, where he played both football and soccer, according to MaxPreps.

2. What did he do last season?

Parisi saw the field just once as a redshirt freshman in 2025. After not seeing the field in 2024, UCF's game against North Carolina A&T marked the first official appearance of his collegiate career.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Wide Receiver is one of the Knights' deepest position groups, featuring returners like Duane Thomas Jr. and Waden Charles, transfers Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs, a recovered DayDay Farmer and a four-star true freshman in Tyren Hornes.

Considering Parisi's lack of experience playing in a college football game against an FBS opponent, his most likely game to appear in in 2026 is going to be the Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman. Aside from that, it seems unlikely for him to see the field.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell