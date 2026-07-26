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Meet The 2026 UCF Knights: Countdown To Kickoff - No. 39 Andrea Parisi

With 39 days to go until the 2026 UCF football season kicks off, learn more about the players wearing the Knights' No. 39 jersey: wide receiver Andrea Parisi.
Bryson Turner|
Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost walks into the venue before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; UCF Knights head coach Scott Frost walks into the venue before the game against the Oklahoma State Cowboys at Acrisure Bounce House. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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UCF Knights

Welcome to UCF Knights on SI's countdown to kickoff!

In this series, we are going to introduce you to every single player on the 2026 UCF football roster so that you can know what to expect from them or even pinpoint the ones you want to follow throughout the coming season. We are going to go through the Knights' roster in reverse jersey-number order, with the day each player's entry is published corresponding to the number of days remaining until UCF's season-opener on Sep. 3 at 7 p.m. against Bethune-Cookman.

So, with 39 days to go, let's meet UCF wide receiver Andrea Parisi:

  1. Who is Andrea Parisi?
  2. What did he do last season?
  3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

1. Who is Andrea Parisi?

Position: Wide Receiver

Class: Redshirt Sophomore

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11 / 195 pounds

Hometown: Bergamo, Italy

High School: Saint Andrew's School

One of nine players hailing from outside the United States, Andrea Parisi is originally from Bergamo, Italy, located about an hour and a half drive from Milan. However, that was not where he picked up football, considering he only lived there until he was five years old, according to his UCF Athletics profile page.

While Parisi did not learn football in the United States, it was not in Europe either; instead, he learned the game while he lived in Antigua & Barbuda, according to his UCF Athletics profile page. Consisting mostly of the two islands it's named after, the country is a part of the Leeward Islands that sit where the Caribbean Sea meets the Atlantic Ocean.

Parisi found his way to Florida for high school, attending St. Andrew's School in Boca Raton, where he played both football and soccer, according to MaxPreps.

2. What did he do last season?

Parisi saw the field just once as a redshirt freshman in 2025. After not seeing the field in 2024, UCF's game against North Carolina A&T marked the first official appearance of his collegiate career.

3. What role is he going to have in 2026?

Wide Receiver is one of the Knights' deepest position groups, featuring returners like Duane Thomas Jr. and Waden Charles, transfers Josh Derry and Jonathan Bibbs, a recovered DayDay Farmer and a four-star true freshman in Tyren Hornes.

Considering Parisi's lack of experience playing in a college football game against an FBS opponent, his most likely game to appear in in 2026 is going to be the Knights' season-opener against Bethune-Cookman. Aside from that, it seems unlikely for him to see the field.

Catch up on the rest of the list below:

No. 42 Artavius Jones and Chance Nixon

No. 43 Kyle Hicks

No. 45 Quentin Hatch

No. 47 Arthur Kingdom and Sam Powell

No. 49 Atticus Bertrams and Donnell Johnson III

No. 53 LaParka Langston

No. 54 Cooper Terpstra and Trenton Turner

No. 55 Jacob Maiava and Noah Mercer

No. 56 Patrick Ryan

No. 57 Camp Lott

No. 58 Connor Meadows

No. 61 Owen Spell

No. 66 Brady Wayburn

No. 67 Noah Senka

No. 68 Ethan Higgins

No. 70 RaiShaun McHaney

No. 71 Amahn Williams

No. 72 Dominick Campbell

No. 73 Henry Tabansi

No. 74 Matthew Prigmore

No. 75 Tyler Gibson

No. 76 Justin Royes

No. 77 Kasiyah Charlton

No. 78 Preston Cushman

No. 79 Daniel Marcellinus

No. 80 Elijah Hardy

No. 81 Zack Palmer

No. 82 Jordyn Bridgewater

No. 83 Dylan Burk

No. 84 Thomas Wadsworth

No. 85 Carson Hinshaw

No. 86 Chase Hinshaw

No. 87 Brooks Hall

No. 88 Grayson Brousseau

No. 89 Caleb Rollerson

No. 90 Mujahid Jefferson

No. 92 Jeffson Lafontant

No. 93 Brad Gurley

No. 94 L A Jesse Harrold

No. 95 RJ Jackson Jr.

No. 96 Anthony Coaxum

No. 97 Josh Schell and Mason Denaberg

No. 98 Alhassan Iddrissu

No. 99 Thomas Collins

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Bryson Turner
BRYSON TURNER

Bryson Turner is a sports journalist who covers UCF Athletics. Turner has contributed to the Black and Gold Banneret, the home for UCF Athletics on SB Nation. He has called the Orlando area home since the age of 8 and received his bachelor's and master's degrees from UCF.

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