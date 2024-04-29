UCLA Football: Colts GM Calls Laiatu Latu 'Best Defensive Player' From NFL Draft
The UCLA Bruins finally had a player taken in the first round of the NFL Draft for the first time since 2018. Star pass rusher Laiatu Latu was selected 15th overall by the Indianapolis Colts, giving him a chance to become the star of their defense.
Colts general manager Chris Ballard was happy that Latu felt to them, calling him the best defensive player in the entire draft. Ballard also spoke on how he believes Latu will fit in with the defense going forward.
“I think he’s gonna produce pretty quickly as a rusher,” GM Chris Ballard said about Latu. “I think he knows how to rush. Of course there’s going to be an adjustment period, as there is with any rookie rusher. He’s pretty polished. This guy’s a pretty polished product in terms of rushing. Of course you’re going to have to learn, especially against (NFL) tackles that are so good, and the protection schemes are so good. So that’ll be an adjustment for him. But he’s a smart kid. He’ll figure it out.”
Latu has the ability to be the more pure pass rusher in the entire draft, giving the Colts a star in the making at the next level. His ability to get off the line of scrimmage quickly should translate well to the next level and the Colts are excited for his potential.
If Latu can help this defense turn the corner, it will be a major win for the Colts. The Bruins have produced a few quality defensive players in the NFL over the years and Latu looks to be the next great one.
