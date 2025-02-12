All Bruins

Recent Articles

Nov 8, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster leaves the field with the game ball after defeating the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Recruiting

UCLA Makes Top Three for Local Class of 2026 Four-Star EDGE

UCLA football is in the running for the top class of 2026 edge rushers in California.

Aidan Champion
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Kain Medrano (20) hits Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Mikey Keene (1) as he throws a pass during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Football

Will UCLA's Kain Medrano Pique Interest of Super Bowl Champion Eagles?

As the Philadelpha Eagles look to defend their Super Bowl title, could UCLA's Kain Medrano help the team reload?

Brock Vierra
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive lineman Jay Toia (93) tangles with Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Toreon Penright (77) during the fourth quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Football

After Losing Super Bowl LIX, Would UCLA's Jay Toia be a Good Fit For Chiefs?

The Kansas City Chiefs lost the battle for the line of scrimmage against the Philadelphia Eagles, and considering its roster needs, could UCLA's Jay Toia be headed for Kansas City?

Brock Vierra
Oct 21, 2023; Stanford, California, USA; UCLA Bruins linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo (2) after defeating the Stanford Cardinal at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Football

REPORT: Surprising UCLA Bruins LB is Garnering NFL Draft Love

UCLA linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo may very well hear his name called in the NFL Draft this April.

Matthew Schmidt
Sep 30, 2022; Pasadena, California, USA; Washington Huskies wide receiver Giles Jackson (0) is stopped by UCLA Bruins defensive back Devin Kirkwood (3) after a complete pass in the second half at the Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Football

EXCLUSIVE: UCLA DB Devin Kirkwood Shares Thoughts on Potentially Playing For the Vikings

UCLA's Devin Kirkwood is one of several Day-3 defensive backs rumored to be linked to the Minnesota Vikings.

Brock Vierra
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Recruiting

EXCLUSIVE: Class of 2026 Three-Star OL Jalayne Miller Talks Recent Offer From UCLA's Andy Kwon

UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon recently offered class of 2026 three-star offensive lineman Jalayne Miller. In this exclusive, Miller discusses his conversation with Kwon and what he admires about the first-year Bruins coach.

Aidan Champion
Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) celebrates after a sack against the New York Giants during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Football

UCLA's Osa Odighizuwa Named Perfect Match for Patriots

UCLA DT Osa Odighizuwa is slowly becoming one of the premier names on the free agent market and one team could use him to restore their historical dominance

Brock Vierra
Oct 16, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; UCLA Bruins defensive back Devin Kirkwood (26) intercepts a pass intended for Washington Huskies wide receiver Jalen McMillan (11) during the fourth quarter at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images
Football

Could UCLA's Devin Kirkwood be Headed to Minnesota?

Former UCLA defensive back Devin Kirkwood could be a perfect fit in Brian Flores' scheme.

Brock Vierra
Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (97) and defensive end Rashan Gary (52) celebrate after Clark sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Thursday, November 28, 2024, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. The Packers won the game, 30-17. Tork Mason/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin
Football

Is Former UCLA Star in Trouble With Packers?

Former UCLA star Kenny Clark may need to sit down with the Green Bay Packers during the NFL offseason.

Matthew Schmidt
Sep 22, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele (42) runs the ball against the Atlanta Falcons in the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Football

UCLA's Steele, Kansas City Chiefs Lose Super Bowl LIX

UCLA's Carson Steele suffered a tough blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

Brock Vierra
Newbury Park's Shane Rosenthal is in the clear to finish a touchdown reception against Ventura during the first quarter of their CIF-SS Division 5 first-round playoff game on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, at Newbury Park High. The Panthers won 42-30.
Football

UCLA Signee Receives Tremendous Honor for Last High School Football Season

UCLA class of 2025 wide receiver Shane Rosenthal was recently recognized with a high honor for his final season at Newbury Park.

Aidan Champion
Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster reacts after his team scored a touchdown during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Recruiting

UCLA Finalist for Class of 2026 Texas LB

UCLA was selected as one of the final eight collegiate destinations for a class of 2026 linebacker.

Aidan Champion
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster greets his players after a Bruins touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Football

UCLA Football Modernizes, Bruins Elevate Arguello

In the modern world of college football, programs require executives, and UCLA has found its headman within its facility.

Brock Vierra
Green Bay Packers guard Sean Rhyan (75) blocks Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Bilal Nichols (92) during the first quarter of their game Sunday, October 13, 2024 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Football

Could Former Bruin Sean Rhyan be Traded This Offseason?

Several rumors have popped up within the draft community that could signal former UCLA offensive lineman Sean Rhyan's exit from Green Bay.

Brock Vierra
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) celebrates with running back Carson Steele (42) after a play against the Houston Texans during the second half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Football

Could UCLA's Carson Steele be Next Bruin to Shine in Super Bowl?

UCLA's Carson Steele will be the next Bruin to play in a Super Bowl on Sunday and will be ready if called upon

Brock Vierra
Brophy wide receiver Daylen Sharper waits for a drill during spring practice at Brophy Prep Sports Complex in Phoenix on April 22, 2024.
Recruiting

EXCLUSIVE: Three-Star WR Daylen Sharper Talks Recent Offer From UCLA

Daylen Sharper is one of the top class of 2026 prospects in Arizona. In this exclusive, he discusses his recent offer from UCLA wide receivers coach Burl Toler III.

Aidan Champion
Dec 21, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele (42) runs off the field during the first half against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
Football

Will Former Bruin Carson Steele be Utilized More for Chiefs in 2025?

As the Kansas City Chiefs gear up for their Super Bowl game, former UCLA running back Carson Steele could be watching from the sidelines. Could he see more of a role in 2025?

Dominic Minchella
Aug 27, 2022; Dublin, IRELAND; A general view of the action between Nebraska and Northwestern in the Aer Lingus college football series at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Moran-Imagn Images
Football

NFL Decision Could See Bruins, Big Ten Back in Ireland

The NFL announced their first venture into Ireland, paving a potential path for the Big Ten and UCLA to return to Dublin.

Brock Vierra
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Moliki Matavao (88) Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Jakari Embry (17) during the first quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Football

Burl Toler III is Building a Wide Receiver Monster at UCLA

In his first three months in Westwood, UCLA wide receivers coach Burl Toler III is reloading the Bruins' pass-catching arsenal at rapid speed.

Brock Vierra
Nov 30, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach DeShaun Foster on the sidelines during the third quarter against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
Football

Bruins Add 2025 Three-Star Kicker on Signing Day

UCLA is adding another kicker to their roster for the upcoming season, and it comes in the form of 2025 three-star Ashton Zamani. He signed his letter of intent earlier this week to solidify his commitment to Westwood.

Tom Cavanaugh
Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; A detailed view of UCLA Bruins helmet during Pac-12 Media Day at Novo Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Recruiting

UCLA Top Recruit David Schwerzel to Play in Polynesian Bowl

One of UCLA's top class of 2026 recruiting targets, edge rusher David Schwerzel, will play in Hawaii for the 2026 Polynesian Bowl.

Brock Vierra
Nov 28, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa (97) celebrates after a sack against the New York Giants during the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images
Football

Cowboys Strongly Urged to Retain Former UCLA Bruins Star

The Dallas Cowboys are being strongly advised to re-sign former UCLA Bruins star Osa Odighizuwa in NFL free agency.

Matthew Schmidt
Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a pass against the South Alabama Jaguars during the second quarter at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images

REPORT: UCLA Incoming Freshman Could Give Aguilar Run for QB1

Could a freshman be UCLA's starting quarterback next season?

Aidan Champion
Sep 23, 2023; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; UCLA Bruins offense lines up against the Utah Utes defense in the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Recruiting

UCLA Offers One of Top Class of 2026 Prospects in Arizona

UCLA's new offensive line coach, Andy Kwon, is making quick work in his first offseason on staff.

Aidan Champion
