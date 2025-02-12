Football
Recruiting
EXCLUSIVE: What UCLA Target Jalayne Miller Looks for in Schools
An abundance of Division I schools are seeking to land the commitment of class of 2026 three-star offensive lineman Jalayne Miller, including UCLA. In this exclusive, the prospect discusses his priorities when considering his options.
Recruiting
EXCLUSIVE: Class of 2026 Three-Star OL Jalayne Miller Talks Recent Offer From UCLA's Andy Kwon
UCLA offensive line coach Andy Kwon recently offered class of 2026 three-star offensive lineman Jalayne Miller. In this exclusive, Miller discusses his conversation with Kwon and what he admires about the first-year Bruins coach.