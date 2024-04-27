UCLA Football: Full Info On Today's Spring Showcase Game
Looking to continue with the newfound sense of optimism and enthusiasm. new UCLA football head coach DeShaun Foster has put together another fun event.
Last Friday night, UCLA practiced 'Under The Lights' -- where thousands of people (and recruits) came to campus in order to watch the team practice. It was a true event, with food trucks, an assortment of activities, games, and even fire twirlers present at the practice facility.
With the spring period wrapping up, Foster wanted to keep the momentum going. Functioning differently from his predecessor, Chip Kelly, Foster decided to hold a Spring Showcase at the iconic Rose Bowl.
This won't be a traditional football game. Foster outlined the process, which will focus more so on competition and short head-to-head periods between the offense and the defense.
With that said, this event is being treated as 'an event' rather than a standard practice. Foster requested that people come out to the Rose Bowl with their family members and friends. Tailgating is available for those who want a pregame meal/libation, and an assortment of other fun facets will be present for those in attendance.
Foster even brought back the famed Bruin Walk, where the team walks through the tailgating area en route to the stadium. For some unknown reason, Kelly had stopped participating in this tradition when he was in charge of the program.
Seeing that he was a player for the university, it's not surprising to learn Foster wanted to reinstitute the simple yet fun element of the pregame experience.
As it pertains to the football program itself, a host of recruits are reportedly going to be in attendance for this game. Brandon Huffman of 247Sports detailed the list of recruits expected to show up -- which includes players from the classes of 2025, 2026, 2027, and even 2028. A handful of those are blue-chip prospects -- with many hailing from Southern California.
More UCLA: UCLA Football: MLB Darius Muasau Lands With New York Giants in 6th Round of NFL Draft