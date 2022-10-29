UCLA vs. Stanford Week 9: How to Watch, Game Info, Betting Odds

Fresh off a crushing road loss and in need of a victory to rebound, the Bruins will return to Southern California for a late night Homecoming game against one of their oldest rivals.

WHO: UCLA vs. Stanford

DATE: Saturday, Oct. 29

TIME: 7:30 p.m. PT

LOCATION: Rose Bowl Stadium, Pasadena, CA

TV: ESPN – Mike Monaco (play-by-play), Rod Gilmore (analyst), Lauren Sisler (sideline), Todd McShay (field analyst)

STREAMING: fuboTV

RADIO: AM 570, Sirius Ch. 85, XM Ch. 197, SXM App 959 – Josh Lewin (play-by-play), Matt Stevens (analyst), Wayne Cook (sideline reporter)

SPREAD: UCLA -16.5 (-118), Stanford +16.5 (-110)*

MONEY LINE: UCLA -1000, Stanford +550*

OVER/UNDER: O 64.5 (-118), U 64.5 (-110)*

UCLA slid to No. 12 in the AP Poll and No. 15 in the USA Today Coaches Poll last Sunday, falling out of the top 10 after a brief, one-week stay. Stanford, on the other hand, has not received votes in either poll all season.

The Bruins are 6-1 so far this season, going undefeated in nonconference play before opening Pac-12 play 3-0 and eventually falling to Oregon in Eugene. The Cardinal are 3-4, opening the year with a blowout win over Colgate before dropping four in a row to Pac-12 opponents and then rebounding with tight, low-scoring wins over Notre Dame and Arizona State.

UCLA is averaging 39.9 points per game, which ranks 13th in the country, while allowing 25.9. The Bruins rank No. 4 in passing yards, No. 2 in rushing yards and No. 3 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense is allowing the fifth-fewest yards in the conference and also ranks fifth in turnovers forced per game under new defensive coordinator Bill McGovern.

Quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown for 1,772 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions on 73.8% completion and a 172.3 passer rating so far in 2022, putting him above all other Pac-12 passers in the latter two categories. The fifth-year starter has also rushed for 267 yards and four touchdowns. Running back Zach Charbonnet has rushed for 766 yards and seven touchdowns on 7.2 yards per carry to go along with 171 receiving yards in six appearances.

During UCLA's nine-game winning streak that dated back to the 2021 campaign, Thompson-Robinson and Charbonnet combined for 40 touchdowns and 450 yards of total offense per game. The Bruins were 11-0 when Charbonnet rushed for more than 100 yards until last weekend's loss to Oregon, when he went for 151 in the defeat.

Duke transfer receiver Jake Bobo has emerged as the top option in the passing game this fall, leading the way with 486 yards and six touchdowns on 32 catches. Washington transfer edge rusher Laiatu Latu ranks No. 9 in the country with 6.5 sacks so far this season, and he is fresh off of making the AP midseason All-America team.

Stanford is averaging 25.1 points per game, which ranks 93rd in the country, while allowing 27.4. The Cardinal rank No. 5 in passing yards, No. 9 in rushing yards and No. 8 in total yards of offense among Pac-12 teams this season. Their defense is allowing the third most rushing yards per game in the conference, and is the only team in the Pac-12 forcing less than one turnover per game.

Quarterback Tanner McKee has thrown for 1,857 yards, 10 touchdowns and six interceptions this season on 63.1% for a 134.1 passer rating, which ranks No. 9 among Pac-12 starters. The 22-year old has seen nearly all of his efficiency stats take a dip from his first year leading the offense, and he has gone back-to-back weeks without finding the end zone through the air or on the ground.

Running back Casey Filkins has stepped up as the lead ball-carrier since preseason Doak Walker Award contender EJ Smith went down with a season-ending injury in Week 2, rushing for 478 yards and four touchdowns on 3.9 yards per carry.

A quartet of long, athletic receivers – Michael Wiggins, Elijah Higgins, Brycen Tremayne and John Humphreys – have all put up solid numbers across the board, while tight end Benjamin Yurosek has added 300 yards of his own.

Senior linebackers Ricky Miezan and Stephen Herron are some of the top contributors on the other side of the ball, combining for 11.5 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks through seven games.

UCLA is 47-43-3 all-time against Stanford, owning a significant edge in the rivalry series from World War II through 2008. The Bruins dropped 11 in a row to the Cardinal from 2009 to 2018, though, including a loss in the 2012 Pac-12 Championship Game.

Kelly and Thompson-Robinson helped snap that losing streak on the road in 2019, and they bested Stanford on their home turf again in 2021. However, UCLA still has not beaten Stanford at the Rose Bowl since 2008.

