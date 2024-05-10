UCLA Football: Bruins Looking to Student Body for Recruiting Help
The UCLA football program looks much different than it did the last time the Bruins took the field. DeShaun Foster now leads the charge as the head coach and he has been working to create more of a friendly environment and culture throughout the program.
Now the Bruins are looking for some help in a really unique way.UCLA football is looking for students at the school to help them with recruiting and operations. They announced that this role would be a paid, part-time position that caps at 19 hours per week for the students.
Students at UCLA can learn about how things go on behind the scenes, which is a great experience for those looking to work in the sports industry. This is a primetime opportunity that is for UCLA students only, giving them the preferred treatment to work in the college athletics world.
The Bruins are looking for bright, young minds to help them grow their operations and this is a special way to make it happen. This is a cool chance for the program to give back to the students and allow them to have a potential voice in what happens behind closed doors.
