UCLA Football: Undrafted Former Bruins Defensive Lineman Signs With Bears
Over the last handful of seasons, there was not a more versatile player on the UCLA Bruins football team's roster than Carl Jones.
Originally committed to Colorado as a high school senior, the Southern California native ended up flipping to UCLA last-minute before signing day. Initially a defensive back, Jones' career saw him literally play all over the field.
After beginning his career originally as a safety, Jones moved down and functioned as a linebacker. Needing to help the pass rush, he then spent a good amount of time at defensive end despite weighing about 220 pounds.
Jones went undrafted — which wasn't a total surprise considering most NFL scouts view him as a bit of a tweener. However, that didn't stop one NFL team having strong interest in the Bakersfield, Calif. native.
Jones inked a free-agent deal with the Chicago Bears, per the UCLA football team's official X account. He'll get a chance to make the team — either as a main roster participant or practice squad member.
Over five years with the Bruins, Jones racked up 23.0 TFL, 8.0 sacks, and 135 total tackles.
For being primarily a reserve, this is rather strong production. HIs speed was invaluable, especially in obvious passing situations on third down.
With the positional versatility he brings, one can envision the Bears using him in a plethora of ways. Jones could initially make the team as a special teams member from the jump. His aggression combined with athleticism and instinctual prowess makes Jones a prime candidate to make a real impact.
More UCLA: What Could UCLA's Starting Five Look Like After Portal Haul?