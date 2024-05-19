UCLA Basketball: Ex-Bruin Jaime Jaquez Pursues Unique Extracurricular
As if consensus All-American Second-Team UCLA Bruins swingman-turned-standout Miami Heat rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s 2023-24 season wasn't eventful enough, it now turns out that, beyond busying himself with key on-court contributions to a 46-36 team as a non-lottery pick, he also has been working on his chess game.
No, really.
According to Dan Greene of The New Yorker, the 6-foot-6 wing has been corresponding with a New York-based teen chess prodigy, to the point where the duo met up when Miami traveled to the Big Apple, with each helping enlighten the other in their own specialty.
The chess expert, 13-year-old Tanitoluwa Adewumi, conferred with Jaquez at Nike's Manhattan headquarters.
Jaquez's Elo chess rating is 900, per Chess.com, while Adewumi’s is 2370, reports Greene. During Jaquez's UCLA days, apparently, he got particularly interested in chess.
After wrapping up their game of chess (guess who won?), they took the hardwood for a game of HORSE (guess who won?). Next, they autographed various items for each other.
Jaquez left Adewumi with a parting missive.
“When you become a grand master,” Jaquez requested, “let me know.” It sure seems like that will be happening soon enough.
