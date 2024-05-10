UCLA Basketball: Jaime Jaquez Reflects on Joe Biden, White House Visit
The UCLA Bruins have sent multiple quality players to the NBA over the years, some even becoming legends in their own right. The latest star-in-the-making player for the Bruins is forward Jamie Jaquez Jr. who just completed a very successful first season with the Miami Heat.
Jaquez Jr. was taken No. 18 overall in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft, giving the Heat a real steal. He took the league by storm this past season, putting on a show in different moments.
For the season, he averaged 11.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game over 75 games played. Jaquez Jr. was one of the better rookies this season and he helped Miami reach the postseason despite different problems they had through the year.
He is of Mexican descent and proudly wears that in everything he does. Jaquez Jr. recently got a chance to take a trip to the White House to celebrate Cinco de Mayo and he gave his thoughts on the experience.
"To come back here as an adult at 23 years young to introduce the President is a great honor. I mean, to be here with my father is incredibly special. I think just growing up in America, to be here, it's like the final boss. Once you make it to the White House, you've made it in life."
For him to be able to attend an event like this likely meant the world to him. He is showing that he can find success not only on the basketball court but in other walks of life as well.
Jaquez Jr. only has room to grow his game and he is in the best place to make it happen. Miami got a gem in the first round, something the UCLA fans have known about him for years.
More UCLA: UCLA Basketball: Bill Simmons Offers Succinct Response to Latest Bruins Signing