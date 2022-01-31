Skip to main content
'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Beat Down Cal and Stanford, Silly Mick Cronin-Louisville Rumors

'Bleav in UCLA': Bruins Beat Down Cal and Stanford, Silly Mick Cronin-Louisville Rumors

A handful of home wins helped the Bruins extend their winning streak to six games while another program longs to poach their coach.

A handful of home wins helped the Bruins extend their winning streak to six games while another program longs to poach their coach.

Sam Connon and Travis Reed sort through UCLA men's basketball's dominant wins over Cal and Stanford, leaning heavily on their much-improved defense, while also breaking down the fallacies behind the Mick Cronin to Louisville rumors and Bruce Pearl's lifetime extension at Auburn. UCLA football also continues to make moves in the transfer portal, but is in no position to make noise on National Signing Day.

