UCLA Football: DeShaun Foster Makes Final Decision on Day 1 Starting QB
As expected, Ethan Garbers will be UCLA's starting quarterback in 2024. After a couple of early season quarterback changes last year, Garbers secured the starting role by the end of the year and will keep it this year.
This is no surprise, especially with Dante Moore II entering the transfer portal after last season and heading to Oregon. However, new head coach DeShaun Foster came into spring practices wanting to leave the competition open. Garbers still began spring taking first-team reps and leading the offense.
Now, Foster is clear that Garbers is the guy going forward. "Ethan Garbers is my starting quarterback," Foster said on The Rich Eisen Show.
"He finished the year last year, came in the bowl game, won MVP, and he's just been trending ever since," Foster added. "I love the way he approached spring, picked up the offense really well, commanded. I just really wanted to see him take the full leadership of learning a new offense and still be able to command your teammates and he was able to do that."
The 21-year-old product out of Newport Beach, California completed 67.1% of his passes for 1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns, and three interceptions while appearing in eight games for the Bruins last year. In his performance in the L.A. Bowl, where he won the offensive MVP award, Garbers went 9-of-12 for 152 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.
This season will be different for Garbers, who will work under Foster and offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy. Bieniemy was the offensive coordinator when for the Kansas City Chiefs when they won two of their Super Bowls and when Patrick Mahomes won two NFL MVP awards. With this new tutelage, Garbers will have a great chance to grow as a passer.
In addition, he this season will be different as UCLA heads to the Big Ten, where they will compete with some of college football's toughest opponents and have to travel more. Perhaps the most positive change for Garbers is he will head into the season as the starting quarterback. While he did last year, he was quickly benched and then brought back in the game. Getting to play consistently should help his consistency and confidence.
More UCLA: Women's Beach Volleyball Loses National Title to Worst Opponent Possible