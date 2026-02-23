Azzi Fudd Sends High Praise to Underrated UConn Forward

The UConn Huskies' final regular-season game at Gampel Pavilion turned into a defensive masterclass and yet another win for Connecticut. The Huskies took down Providence 81-38, forcing 39 turnovers and making 26 steals. Despite a slow start, UConn built a 40-14 halftime lead and now sits on a 45-game winning streak.

Sarah Strong delivered 13 points in just 13 minutes, and KK Arnold had eight points, eight assists, and seven steals. Azzi Fudd, meanwhile, controlled the tone with 13 points and four steals in her final regular-season home appearance. And yet, despite her performance on the court, post-game, when Fudd spoke to the press, she spoke about another player on the squad.

“I just want to talk about how Jana (Ayanna Patterson) is one of the hardest workers on our team every single day in practice, in the weight room, no matter where it is. Even though it doesn't always show on the court and she doesn't get the most playing time in the world, she comes every single day, and we can rely on her to get that rebound, to get that loose ball, the hustle play that we need. No matter how many minutes she gets, she comes in and gives her all," Fudd said.

"I just want to make that public announcement because she doesn't get the attention that she deserves. But she is one of the best teammates to play with because you know she's going to run through a wall for you.”

Nov 30, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; UConn Huskies forward Ayanna Patterson (34) battles for the loose ball against Xavier Musketeers guard Audia Young (21) in the second half at the Cintas Center. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

The moment is especially emotional considering Patterson, too, was seen side by side with Fudd during the Senior Day honors. Though technically a redshirt sophomore in athletic eligibility, Patterson walked in the ceremony after completing her degree, sharing the moment with her longtime classmate Ice Brady.

Both Brady and Patterson arrived in Storrs as elite recruits in 2022. However, injuries soon derailed Patterson. A knee injury wiped out one season, a shoulder injury erased another, and even this year she’s battled through pain just to get back on the floor. This season, she has appeared in 22 games, averaging 2.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in limited minutes.

Patterson’s career averages, 2.2 points and 1.9 rebounds across 51 games, might not be headline numbers, but her impact is beyond. Even this weekend, she checked in briefly despite dealing with a hip issue, determined to contribute in whatever way she could. With two years of eligibility still remaining, Patterson has yet to decide where she is headed next.

2 More Games Before the Season Ends For the Huskies

Before postseason play begins, UConn has two more chances to do some final sharpening. Next up, the Huskies face Georgetown in Hartford. The Huskies hold a 53-2 all-time record over the Hoyas and have won 41 straight in the series.

Earlier this season, UConn also took down the Hoyas 83-42 behind 25 points from Sarah Strong and 19 from Fudd. Soon after, UConn closes the regular season against St. John’s at Madison Square Garden.

The Huskies have won six straight against the Red Storm and beat them 88-43 in their last meeting early this season. Historically, UConn has controlled the series with 51 wins in 56 matchups.

