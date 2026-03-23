Azzi Fudd's Monster Game Carries UConn to Sweet 16

The UConn Huskies and head coach Geno Auriemma came into the game against the Syracuse Orange looking to get into the Sweet 16 again. And Auriemma's group did exactly that as the Huskies took down their former Big East foes 98-45 behind a huge game from superstar Azzi Fudd.

Fudd finished the game with 34 points on 13-for-18 shooting and 8-for-11 from 3-point land. Fudd had an absolutely dominant game for her squad, as has seemed to be the case all year long.

AZZI FUDD AT HALFTIME:



🔷 26 PTS

🔷 4 AST

🔷 4 STL

🔷 10-15 FG



HER MOST POINTS IN ANY HALF OF HER CAREER. OUTSCORING SYRACUSE BY HERSELF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ynqnjmdmrV — ESPN (@espn) March 23, 2026

Fudd has formed a 1-2 punch with forward Sarah Strong all season long. Strong herself also had a nice game for the Huskies. Strong finished the game with 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 from the 3-point line.

Strong and Fudd have been carrying the Huskies all season long and have been the sole reason why UConn went undefeated and was so dominant. Not to say that they are the only two good players on the team, but they are the ones that Auriemma trusts the most, and it showed especially in this game.

Mar 23, 2026; Storrs, CT, USA; UConn Huskies forward Sarah Strong (21) shoots a jump shot against Syracuse Orange guard Sophie Burrow (4) during the first half of the second round game of the women’s 2026 NCAA Tournament at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

The Huskies likely will not play another close game until the Final Four or later

UConn has been the league's most dominant team this season. They have been blowing their opponents out of the water, evidenced in both wins by the Huskies so far in the NCAA tournament, where they have won by 50 points or more.

And there has not seemed to have been much competition so far this season for the Huskies, and it will likely be that way as the tournament continues on. The few good teams they might face later in the tournament, in the Elite Eight or Final Four or later, are on other sides of the bracket.

There are likely only a few teams that could actually give the Huskies a run for their money. Those teams include the LSU Tigers, UCLA Bruins, South Carolina Gamecocks and the Texas Longhorns. Other than those teams, UConn might just keep blowing teams out.

Auriemma has had his squad ready and prepared to play all year long and if he wins another national title, he should be the Coach of the Year. Auriemma has been arguably the league's best coach for such a long time now, it would be no surprise if he wins that award again.

He makes a lot of these opponents look silly, so much so that his team blew out the Gamecocks in the national championship game last season. And if these two meet again, the result might be the same.

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