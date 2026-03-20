Breanna Stewart Makes Confident Prediction for UConn

The UConn Huskies are coming off winning yet another Big East Tournament title. In the game, the Huskies took down Villanova 90-51. Now, the Huskies enter March Madness undefeated at 34-0, riding a 50-game win streak and chasing back-to-back national championships.

The Huskies are the No. 1 seed and an open March with a matchup against UTSA. UConn is averaging over 85 points in its last 10 games while holding opponents under 50. They shoot efficiently, defend relentlessly, and no doubt, they know how to win.

In fact, a former Huskies legend, Breanna Stewart, sees her team going far in March.

“I definitely believe that it's going to be back-to-back national champions. I think the thing with the team is, like you said, Azzi (Fudd), Sarah (Strong), KK (Arnold), they’ve won, so they know what that felt like. And once you know what that feels like, you want to do it again, and you have more confidence going into March. So I’m really excited to support them and be behind them. And, you know, I’ve got UConn winning on both my brackets, honestly. I’m just bleeding blue all through March at this point,” said Stewart.

That’s no small prediction coming from Stewart. It was, after all, during Stewart’s time that UConn went 151-5 and captured four straight national titles. However, this belief does not seem to come from nostalgia.

Stewart is bang on. Strong has been averaging 18.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game while shooting over 60%. Meanwhile, Fudd has been averaging 17.7 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 3 assists per game while shooting 48.9%. And Arnold has had 7.5 points, 2.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists while shooting 56.4%.

Azzi Fudd out here being aggressive pic.twitter.com/0XHp31JzMZ — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 9, 2026

Additionally, the Huskies are averaging 85.2 points over their last 10 while holding opponents to just 49.7. When those numbers are put next to the team the Huskies face next, the gap is clear. The Roadrunners’ average is 60.0 points over the last 10 games. Even from beyond the arc, the Huskies’ 9.5 made threes per game could stretch a UTSA defense that typically allows just 5.9.

Amid March Madness Chaos, Huskies Shortlisted for Rare Honor

While the March hullabaloo continues, the Huskies have not stopped collecting honors. This time, Geno Auriemma has been named a semifinalist for the 2026 Naismith Coach of the Year, while Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd are both in the running for Player of the Year.

Love seeing Huskies on the Naismith semifinalist lists!



Geno Auriemma: Naismith Coach of the Year

Azzi Fudd: Naismith Player of the Year

Sarah Strong: Naismith Player of the Year, Naismith Defensive Player of the Year pic.twitter.com/N6LX5Vxjmd — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) March 19, 2026

Strong has also earned a nod for Defensive Player of the Year. She’s shooting over 60% from the field, scoring in double figures in 47 straight games, and leading the team in nearly every major category. Fudd, on the other hand, is averaging a career-high 17.7 points. Fudd is also an AAU Sullivan Award finalist and Ann Meyers Drysdale Award finalist.

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