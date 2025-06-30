EA Sports Makes Shocking Announcement UConn Fans Will Love
After bringing back college football to the virtual gridiron last year, EA Sports is bringing the UConn Huskies men's and women's programs back to the virtual hardwood.
In a post on X, formerly known as Twiter, that came out of the blue, EA announced that its college basketball video game, which has been dormant since 2009, will return.
"Bring the Madness. Let’s run it back. #CBB #ItsInTheGame," EA Sports said in the well-received social media post.
According to Matt Brown of ExtraPoints, the game is scheduled to make its return in 2028 and will feature both men's and women's teams. While that may seem far off, it’s actually a shorter timeline than the return of EA Sports’ college football game, which took more than four years from its announcement to the release of College Football 25.
Brown also reported the game won't be called NCAA Basketball. "The working title mentioned
in the paperwork I inspected was "EA Sports College Basketball". The NCAA will participate as a licensing partner but will not be in the title of the game."
The UConn Huskies returning to the virtual hardwood was largely made possible by the recent influx of Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deals that have taken college sports by storm. While the details are still few and far between, it appears that UConn fans will be able to play as the Huskies at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion and PeoplesBank Arena in no time at all.