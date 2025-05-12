Former UConn Huskies Guard Makes Bold Claim About Dan Hurley
Dan Hurley certainly has his critics in college basketball, but ultimately, the only thing that matters is what his UConn Huskies players think of him.
One former guard thinks Hurley is not just a great coach but "the best coach there is."
Cam Spencer recently appeared on the Young Man and the Three podcast and talked about his time playing at UConn and as a player for Hurley.
"There's not a college coach that puts more into his team and helping his players, you know, both on and off the court," said Spencer.
"I mean, the intensity level that he brought every day in practice, you know, was even worse than what you see on the sidelines and in the game. So I think you see that in how his players play for him, how his coaches coach for him. Like he truly does, give everything he has to that program."
Hurley has always been known to show his emotions on the sideline, and based on Spencer's comments, that's just the type of player he is.
There's no way to say that Hurley isn't passionate about his team and the game.
Spencer played for Hurley and the Huskies from 2023-24 and was even on the most recent National Championship roster.
During his time at UConn, Spencer averaged 14.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 3.6 assists while shooting 44 percent from behind the arc and 48 percent from the floor.
The Detroit Pistons drafted Spencer in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
While Spencer is set up to have a solid NBA career, he will never forget his time playing for Hurley.