UConn Moves on Top Ivy League Transfer Target

The UConn Huskies are winning big on the floor, and now it’s even trying to win even bigger off it. The Huskies are 7-1 this season and riding a three-game win streak after taking down Kansas in a close battle. And now Dan Hurley is fighting a battle off-court, and his competitors are not the kind who go down easy.

While the Huskies continue to keep the momentum rolling, the staff has shifted considerable attention to an Ivy League star who could plug into the Huskies’ system instantly next season. Hurley has rarely pursued Ivy League transfers, which makes this visit all the more exciting.

The Huskies’ momentum on the court has put them in a perfect position for the visit. The visitor is none other than Princeton forward Caden Pierce, who has become one of the most coveted names in the entire portal cycle.

Pierce is taking this season off to focus on academics. However, he entered the portal shortly after and now finds himself with a national blue-blood tour. Joe Tipton of On3 reported that Pierce has “locked in official visit dates to UConn, Gonzaga, and Louisville,” with Purdue already hosting him last weekend.

Princeton transfer Caden Pierce has also locked in official visit dates to UConn, Gonzaga, and Louisville, he told @On3sports.



Purdue hosted him last weekend.



Visit schedule: https://t.co/y7LVfPMgxB https://t.co/TKxnxbMtvx pic.twitter.com/xdvmqpnzpq — Joe Tipton (@JoeTipton) December 3, 2025

Things move fast in the portal world. Pierce has already taken a trip to Duke, and the next stop could shift the race. Luckily, that next stop is in Storrs. Pierce has had calls from 20 schools. Talking to the Daily Princetonian, Pierce even said, “These are the schools you dream of going to when you’re in high school … now that I’m having this experience, it’s a cool, full circle moment.”

Now, as he moves to the decision phase, Pierce is looking for two things in particular. As Pierce himself puts it, “I want to go to a program that’s going to continue to win a lot of games, potentially maybe win a national championship. I want to continue to go to a program that’s going to develop me and push me to be the best player I can be, because I want to keep playing basketball as long as I can, ideally at the NBA level.”

Who is Caden Pierce, and why does Dan Hurley want him?

To understand why every program is chasing Pierce, one can start with his trophy shelf. He is the 2023–24 Ivy League Player of the Year, a Lou Henson Mid-Major All-American, a Karl Malone Watch List candidate, and already one of Princeton’s most productive players ever.

Pierce has posted 1,000+ points and 700+ rebounds in just three seasons. On the court, Pierce does everything Hurley loves. He rebounds like a forward who thinks every loose ball belongs to him. And he’s one of the only underclassmen in 30 years to average at least 16 points and 9 boards per game.

CADEN PIERCE WINS IT FOR PRINCETON 🔥🔥pic.twitter.com/6qd6lScKOH — The Field of 68 (@TheFieldOf68) December 21, 2024

While he is brilliant as a player, there are doubts about how well we could do if he jumps from the Ivy League to the Power 4 leagues. There are, of course, players who have done well making that jump. Yale’s Danny Wolf thrived at Michigan and went on to become a first-round pick. Penn’s Tyler Perkins and Harvard’s Malik Mack are also doing quite well.

However, there are names like Princeton teammate Xavian Lee, who has struggled to adjust, at Florida. Yet this situation feels different. Pierce is in his physical prime and healthy again after a tough ankle injury.

And he is motivated by two things Hurley can offer in abundance: winning and development. Additionally, with Alex Karaban likely off to the NBA, Pierce might be looking at more minutes on the hardcourt.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!