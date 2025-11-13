No. 3 National Recruit Signs With UConn
Geno Auriemma’s UConn Huskies have landed their first prospect of the 2026 recruiting class. Olivia Vukosa, the No. 3-ranked prospect in the nation's Class of 2026, has inked her letter of intent with the program.
She committed to the Huskies on October 21 before signing with the program on November 12. The 6-foot-4 power forward from Christ the King High School in Queens, New York, has chosen the reigning national champions over LSU, South Carolina, Texas, Ohio State, North Carolina, and Kentucky.
The Huskies made the signing official via their social media handles.
“Olivia Vukosa is OFFICIALLY a Husky! Welcome to the Basketball Capital of the World 💙”
The UConn head coach is elated to have the youngster on board.
"We think Olivia is one of those players that we've had so much success with," Auriemma said. "She's a big kid who can move, she has skills, she's smart. She works really hard at both ends of the floor. She comes from a great program. I think she's the kind of basketball big kid that the game demands today. She's a terrific kid and comes from a great family. We're really lucky, and we're excited to have her here."
Olivia Vukosa’s High School Career
As a junior in the 2024-25 season, Vukosa averaged 19.4 points, 17.9 rebounds, 5.5 blocks, and 3.8 assists per game, leading Christ the King to a CHSAA Tier 1 New York City Tournament championship. She earned the 2024-25 Gatorade New York Girls Basketball Player of the Year award and the 2024-25 New York MaxPreps High School Girls Basketball Player of the Year honor.
She also earned a spot on ESPN's SportsCenter NEXT 100 list and the 2025-26 Naismith Trophy Girls High School Player of the Year Watch List.
Vukosa’s Performance at International Stage
She made her Croatian national team debut at the 2023 FIBA U16 Women's European Championship, where she was named to the All-Star 5 while averaging 22.6 points and 17.1 rebounds per game.
At the 2024 FIBA U17 Women's Basketball World Cup, she averaged 19.4 points and 15.6 rebounds while earning Best Defensive Player and All-Star Second Team honors. She helped Croatia finish third at the 2025 FIBA U20 Women's Basketball Division B tournament, averaging 15.6 points and 9.1 rebounds per game. Vukosa will become the first Husky with Croatian ties since Nika Mühl, the program's all-time assists leader.
What Olivia Vukosa Brings to UConn
Vukosa is versatile, skilled, and elite defensively. She's not afraid to step out and shoot the jumper with consistent range to the three-point line, while simultaneously maintaining post dominance. She can turn over either shoulder to score from the block and demonstrates confidence both facing up and with her back to the basket.
The 2026 recruit will fill the void created by Serah Williams' final year of eligibility. She has the skill set to either start alongside Sarah Strong or serve as a Big East Sixth Player of the Year candidate.
UConn remains in contention to land five-star forward Jerzy Robinson (No. 5-ranked prospect), power forward Addison Bjorn (No. 10-ranked), and Spanish prospect Sara Okeke.
