UConn HC Geno Auriemma Makes Bold Azzi Fudd Statement
With Paige Bueckers off to the WNBA with the Dallas Wings, the UConn Huskies are looking for someone to step up and lead the team to their second straight national championship. Well, according to Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma, it's time for Azzi Fudd and Sarah Strong to shine.
During the media availability portion of the "Geno For the Kids" charity golf tournament, Auriemma highlighted Fudd and Strong's performances during practices the team has run this summer.
“I gotta tell you, I’ve never seen Azzi this aggressive, this engaged in wanting to do a lot, and that’s probably stood out more than anything else,” Auriemma said of Fudd. “Her personality is such that she likes being in the background to somebody else, whoever that may be. She likes when there’s a lot of other good players on the team. … but what happened in the Final Four I think may have changed her.
"I hope it has, anyway. She’s just more aggressive, more assertive, more ‘If I don’t like the way things are going, I want to take over. Between (Azzi) and Sarah, the two of them have had some great battles on the court. It’s been really fun to watch."
With Auriemma hoping to lead the Huskies to their 13th national title, he'll need Fudd and Strong to step up and lead by example. But with both players already battling it out on the court before the season even begins, their competitive fire will be UConn's standard heading into next season.