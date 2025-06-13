Wings vs. Aces Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for WNBA Commissioner's Cup
The Dallas Wings are 0-4 so far this season in Commissioner’s Cup play, and they have a quick turnaround on Friday against the Las Vegas Aces after losing to the Phoenix Mercury on Wednesday.
However, the Wings did get guard Paige Bueckers back in the lineup on Wednesday, and she turned in one of the best games anyone has played this season, scoring 35 points to lead the Wings in the loss. Bueckers also added six rebounds and four assists while hitting 13 of her 19 shot attempts from the field.
Even with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft back in action, the Wings find themselves as road underdogs in Las Vegas.
The Aces are off to a slow start in the 2025 season, losing four of their first eight games while going 3-5 against the spread.
To make matters worse, reigning league MVP A’ja Wilson left the Aces’ loss to the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday with a head injury. If Wilson is unable to go on Friday, the Aces could be in trouble against one of the worst teams in the WNBA.
Here’s a breakdown of the odds, players to bet on in the prop market and my prediction for this Commissioner’s Cup clash.
Wings vs. Aces Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Wings +9 (-112)
- Aces -9 (-108)
Moneyline
- Wings: +320
- Aces: -410
Total
- 168.5 (Over -112/Under -108)
Wings vs. Aces How to Watch
- Date: Friday, June 13
- Time: 10:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Michelob Ultra Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ION
- Wings record: 1-10
- Aces record: 4-4
Wings vs. Aces Injury Reports
Wings Injury Report
- Ty Harris – out
- Teaira McCowan – out
Aces Injury Report
- A’ja Wilson – game-time decision
- Megan Gustafson – out
- Cheyenne Parker-Tyus – out
Wings vs. Aces Best WNBA Prop Bets
Note: This prop bet selection was made before prop odds were released and is a suggestion based on past player performance.
Wings Best WNBA Prop Bet
- Paige Bueckers OVER Points, Rebounds and Assists
Bueckers’ full bag was on display on Wednesday night, as she knocked down five 3-pointers and made countless moves to the bucket to finish with a career-high 35 points.
While I’m not expecting that again, this is a great matchup with an Aces team that is just ninth in the WNBA in defensive rating.
This season, Bueckers is averaging 17.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game, and she’s shooting an impressive 48.9 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from 3.
The rookie has at least 19 PRA in every game, and she’s tallied 33, 28 and 45 points, rebounds and assists in her last three games. She should continue that hot streak on Friday night.
Wings vs. Aces Prediction and Pick
The Wings have not been a profitable team to bet on this season, going 3-8 against the spread, but I’m going to back them as road underdogs with Wilson’s status for Friday night up in the air.
Bueckers’ return to the lineup was a massive boost for Dallas, as she gave the team some consistency on offense, something that has been lacking from star guard Arike Ogunbowale, who is shooting just 33.7 percent from the field and was 2-for-10 in Wednesday’s loss.
The Aces enter this game at 3-5 against the spread, and they’re just ninth in the WNBA in net rating at -2.8. That could get even worse if Wilson has to miss any time, as the Aces haven’t gotten much from offseason acquisition Jewell Loyd.
This season, Loyd is shooting a dreadful 29.9 percent from the field while averaging just 9.1 points per game. The Aces have to be regretting letting Kelsey Plum go, who is off to an awesome start with the Sparks in the 2025 season.
The Wings have a worse net rating than the Aces (-8.0), but I can’t trust this Las Vegas team to beat anyone by double digits right now, especially if Wilson is out.
The Aces have dropped three of their last five games, losing by 20 to the Seattle Storm and 27 to the Golden State Valkyries in the process.
Dallas should be able to hang around as long as Bueckers is in the lineup.
Pick: Wings +9 (-112 at DraftKings)
