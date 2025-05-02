UConn HC Dan Hurley's Relationship with Rick Pitino Revealed
After failing to three-peat as national champions, Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies aren't just chasing winning it all next season. They're chasing St. John's head coach Rick Pitino, and for Hurley, it's personal.
Hurley’s Huskies stumbled last season, finishing third in the Big East and crashing out of March Madness as an 8-seed. Meanwhile, Pitino’s St. John’s Red Storm seized both the Big East regular season and tournament crowns, dominated the Huskies, and reignited a rivalry that now burns white-hot, according to NCAA analyst Jeff Goodman in an episode of "The Field of 68: After Dark" posted on YouTube.
"Rick Pitino and Dan Hurley do not like one another," Goodman said. "That's what's gonna make this so good, the proximity, the fact that the two fan bases now really dislike one another, and the two teams are both top five-ish teams in the country."
Last year, Pitino outcoached Hurley, forcing the Huskies into 36 combined turnovers across two games and exploiting UConn’s weaknesses with high-pressure defense. Once 4–0 against Pitino, Hurley saw his spotless record evaporate in a flurry of fast breaks and offensive rebounds. The Hall of Famer had struck back.
But Hurley isn’t backing down. This offseason, he quietly rebuilt. Veteran leaders Alex Karaban and Tarris Reed Jr. return. Rising talents like Solo Ball and Jaylin Stewart are back. Add Georgia transfer Silas Demary Jr. and five-star guard Braylon Mullins, and UConn suddenly looks hungry. Dangerous. Ready.
Pitino isn’t standing still either. Despite losing key guards, he landed a top-tier transfer class, reloading with stars like Bryce Hopkins, Ian Jackson, and Zuby Ejiofor. The Red Storm's defense just got scarier, and flashier, ready to meet the Huskies at the summit.
Now, for the first time in years, both UConn and St. John’s are stacked. Even. Explosive. And Hurley has a score to settle.
"Dan Hurley's gonna be even more motivated this year to kinda reclaim their prominence in the Big East," Goodman said. "Those games are gonna be wars. They're gonna be fun."
It’s no longer just about wins. It’s legacy, bragging rights, and Big East dominance. Heading into this season, Hurley’s gunning for redemption. And thanks to Rick Pitino, UConn’s next chapter might be its fiercest yet.