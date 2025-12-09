UConn HC Compares Florida to Celtics Legends Before Matchup

Dan Hurley, ahead of the UConn Huskies' marquee Jimmy V Classic appearance, had more than kind things about their opponent, No. 18 Florida. In fact, he reached into NBA history to make his point, perhaps, because this is more than just another marquee non-conference battle. It is the rematch of last year’s NCAA Tournament meeting that ended with a 77–75 loss for the Huskies.

That match ended the Huskies' championship dreams. Now, they finally meet again. The two teams have combined for nine national titles since 1999. UConn is 16–8 at MSG under Hurley, and the building has practically become their second home. Florida, meanwhile, has battled through one of the most demanding schedules in America and is sitting at a 5-3 record.

As Hurley puts it, “They’re the biggest team you’ll play against. Wing through center, with Hal and all the way through their front court, their three, four, and five, it’s like the Celtics. It’s like Larry Bird, (Kevin) McHale, and (Robert) Parish. Obviously, I’m not comparing them necessarily as players, just the size itself. And there are a couple of guys there who are clearly going to be NBA first-round picks, so it’s a formidable front court.”

Now, making a comparison to the ‘Big Three’ is no joke. The original Boston Celtics “Big Three” of Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish remains one of the most revered trios in NBA history. That frontline carried the Celtics in the 1980s, and the three were ultimately named among the league’s “50 Greatest Players” in 1996.

Together, they powered the Celtics to championships in 1981, 1984, and 1986. And if Florida is anything like the trio, even if it's just size, they are a team to be feared. However, Hurley did not stop there either.

“Their improvement and development, especially (Thomas) Haugh. Haugh is one of the best players in the country; he’s a total stud, a winner, a champion. All three of those guys, their championship-level front court, is allowing their guards to adjust to playing in a new system. Lee and Fland are really talented guards; it’s just a completely new system, a new set of teammates, a whole new situation they’re trying to adjust to. It’s going to take some time. You can see the flashes with Lee in the Providence game. You can see Fland down the stretch versus Duke, giving them a chance to win that game on the road when they were down 14 or 16. You see that championship DNA,” added Hurley.

Haugh’s emergence has been the engine behind Florida’s rise, averaging 18.6 points and 7.6 rebounds. Meanwhile, Alex Condon, who put the NBA aside for another season with the Gators, has been averaging 15.1 points and nine rebounds. Meanwhile, Boogie Fland, one of the most talked-about players this season, has been living up to the hype.

Fland is averaging 12.5 per game. And last but not least, Xavian Lee, who had 20 points against Providence, has been steadily adjusting to the new system. Now, as both teams prepare for the battle, the question is whether the Huskies are at their best health going into this matchup.

Dan Hurley has Injury Updates Ahead of Gators Clash.

Braylon Mullins is back in the lineup after his injury and has changed the pace of the game. However, Tarris Reed Jr., whose ankle injury has created uncertainty at the worst possible moment, will likely play only limited minutes.

As Hurley puts it, “From a medical standpoint, we’re going to give you a game-time decision. He was a full participant in practice the last two days, whereas going into Kansas and East Texas A&M he had been limited. We’ll see how he feels tomorrow in shootaround and what that looks like for Terrace being a game-time decision.”

It’s cautious optimism, but it leaves Huskies fans holding their breath until tip-off. However, history favors UConn. UConn has controlled the rivalry for more than a decade, winning five of the last six meetings after Florida’s 1994 Sweet 16 win.

