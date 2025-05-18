UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley Take Huge Jump In Early Top-25 Rankings
The UConn Huskies may have lost their star forward to the NBA Draft, but Dan Hurley's team should again be national championship contenders during the 2025-26 season.
Jeff Borzello of ESPN recently released his updated top-25 list for next season, and the Huskies jumped up to No. 2 in the nation in the analyst's rankings. This position is up six spots from Borzello's previous ratings.
Why is the analyst suddenly so high on the Huskies, when they haven't played a game in months?
Borzello noted UConn's jump "was mostly about retention, with Alex Karaban's decision to forgo the NBA draft process and return to the Huskies a key factor in their rise."
Solo Ball and Tarris Reed Jr. will also be back with the Huskies next season, and Borzello believes the trio "could all be preseason All-Big East players."
However, it's not just the players who are returning to Storrs.
Hurley was able to add multiple impact players in the transfer portal, two of whom Borzello predicts will be in UConn's starting lineup.
The analyst thinks that "Silas Demary Jr. is a similar player to former Huskies guard Tristen Newton, while Braylon Mullins should be one of the more impactful newcomers in the country."
We're still months away from meaningful games, but it's pretty clear that this Huskies roster has the talent to compete with any team in the BIG EAST or the country.
With the returning talent and new players to the system, UConn is already setting itself up to be a contender to win its third national championship in four years.