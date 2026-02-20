UConn Fans Do Not Need to Worry About Braylon Mullins' Injury

The UConn Huskies dropped their recent game to the Creighton Blue Jays by a score of 91-84 despite scoring 25 points on 9-22 shooting from five-star freshman Braylon Mullins, but fans got a bit nervous during the game as Mullins was seen wearing a knee brace.

But after the game, Mullins was asked about said knee brace by Huskies reporter Joe Arruda and gave fans a positive response and a sigh of relief.

"I'll be ready for Saturday, that's all that matters.", said Mullins. And that is a good thing and should give Huskies fans a breath of fresh air as it would be hard to watch if Mullins was not going to play due to supposed knee injury.

The Huskies will take on the Villanova Wildcats in their next matchup. The Huskies defeated the Wildcats 75-67 in overtime back on January 24. The Wildcats will pose a tough challenge for the Huskies, as they sit at 21-5 and 12-3 in the Big East right behind the Huskies, who are 24-3 and 14-2 in the Big East.

The Huskies are going to need Mullins to help them as much as he tried to do everything he could to will the Huskies to win a win against the Blue Jays even though they came up short. Mullins has a beautiful three-point shot and needs to utilize that against a tough team like the Wildcats.

Just because Mullins is healthy does not mean he needs to be the whole team

Just because head coach Dan Hurley will have one of his best players available when his team takes on Villanova, does not mean he needs to be the only one scoring. The Huskies need everyone to contribute and shoot better from the field to get the win in their next game.

In their recent loss to Creighton, it seemed like the only ones actually scoring points for the Huskies were Mullins, Tarris Reed Jr., and Silas Demary Jr., as they were the only three players on the team that were in double figures. Hurley is going to need more from his squad.

Feb 18, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) drives the ball against Creighton Bluejays guard Nik Graves (5) and guard Fedor Žugić (7) in the first half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Huskies are going to need players like Solo Ball and Alex Karaban to help out and score some points for their team. Ball has seemed to figure it out lately as he has gotten a lot of open shots to knock down, but in the Huskies' recent loss, Ball shot 3-10 from the field and that is not going to get it done.

