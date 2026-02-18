Creighton vs. UConn Prediction, Odds for College Basketball on Wednesday, Feb. 18

The No. 5 UConn Huskies host the Creighton Bluejays looking to make it three wins in a row after a loss at St. John's. The Huskies only have two losses on the season: 71-67 against Arizona back on November 19 and then that loss to the Red Storm two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Creighton only has one win in its last six games and two in its last seven contests. The Bluejays were underdogs in a few of those games, but also lost as slight favorites as well. They’ve fallen all the way down to 13-13 on the season after a strong start.

After a 27-point win at Creighton, it’s understandable that the Huskies are big home favorites tonight. However, they only beat Georgetown by four as -16.5 favorites on Saturday.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Big East matchup.

Creighton vs. UConn Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Creighton: +15.5 (-108)

UConn: -15.5 (-112)

Moneyline

Creighton: +950

UConn: -1640

Total

153.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Creighton vs. UConn How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Feb. 18

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gampel Pavilion

How to Watch (TV): TNT/HBO MAX

Creighton record: 13-13

UConn record: 24-12

Creighton vs. UConn Betting Trends

Creighton is 8-18 ATS this season

UConn is 8-18 ATS this season

Creighton is 4-8 ATS on the road this season

UConn is 3-11 ATS at home this season

The UNDER is 14-12 in Creighton games this season

The UNDER is 13-13 in UConn games this season

The UNDER is 8-4 in Creighton road games this season

The UNDER is 8-6 in UConn home games this season

Creighton vs. UConn Key Players to Watch

Braylon Mullins, Guard, UConn Huskies

The UConn Huskies have a relatively balanced offense with five players averaging at least 11 points per game. While it’s Solo Ball leading the way with 14.7, Braylon Mullins is projected to be a potential lottery pick in the upcoming NBA Draft.

The freshman guard is averaging 11.8 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game. He’s shooting 45.9% from the field, including 37.1% from deep, and hits 83.3% of his free throws.

Mullins had 16 points on 6-of-13 shooting (4-of-8 from deep) at Creighton, which was the start of five straight games with double-digit points for the freshman.

Creighton vs. UConn Prediction and Pick

Both of these teams have struggled to cover the spread at all this season. They’re both 8-18 ATS on the year, and UConn is just 3-11 ATS at home. But Creighton is also just 4-8 ATS on the road.

If I had to play a side, I’d take Creighton and the points. The Bluejays have a bone to pick after a blowout loss a few weeks ago.

However, I’m more confident in taking the total in this one. It’s a Big East matchup, so it should be hard fought on both ends of the court. That’ll lead to a low-scoring game in Connecticut tonight.

Pick: UNDER 153.5 (-110)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.