UConn vs. Furman Tactical Breakdown: 3 Ways Huskies Can Beat the Paladins

Just days after falling 72–52 to St. John’s in the Big East Championship at Madison Square Garden, the UConn Huskies are turning their focus toward the NCAA Tournament. Despite the loss, the Huskies have had a 29-5 season and are the No. 2 seed in the East Region.

The Huskies will face Furman in the opening round. The Paladins are coming in with a 22-12 record after winning the Southern Conference title by knocking off three higher seeds, including a 76-61 win over ETSU in the championship.

That run secured Furman’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance. While UConn will enter as the heavy favorite, the Huskies have been bulletproof this season. Here are three factors that could be at play.

1. Turnover Pressure Could Be Furman’s Biggest Opportunity

The most obvious crack in UConn’s armor has been turnovers, and it has shown up in several of their toughest games. The Huskies average around 11 turnovers per game. In the recent loss to St. John’s, where UConn coughed the ball up 17 times, it had its highest total of the season.

Friday night battle in Philly 🌙 pic.twitter.com/u16KQVpXNi — UConn Men's Basketball (@UConnMBB) March 16, 2026

The Red Storm outscored UConn 24-10 off turnovers and 11-10 in second-chance points. Similar trends have shown up in several tight games this season. In the two-point win over BYU, UConn committed 10 turnovers, nearly matching BYU’s total and allowing the Cougars to stay within one possession late.

Even in narrow Big East battles like Georgetown’s 64-62 loss to UConn, the Huskies committed 8 turnovers while shooting just 36.2% from the field, allowing the Hoyas to remain in contention deep into the second half. To prevent a Furman victory, UConn will have to try to keep better possession of the ball.

2. Huskies' Defensive Discipline Must Hold Firm

UConn’s season numbers show a strong defense overall, allowing 65.1 points per game while holding opponents to 40.2% from the field and 30.3% from three-point range. However, the Huskies have several chinks in their armor.

Since the early loss to Arizona, the issues have shown. In that game, the Wildcats shot 46.3% from the field and dominated the glass 43–23, creating a massive 20-rebound gap that repeatedly put pressure on UConn’s defense.

Similar issues appeared later in the season in the 91–84 loss to Creighton, where the Bluejays shot 49.1% from the field and 47.6% from three, while also out-rebounding the Huskies 41–35. In the Gators game, Florida shot 42.4% from the field and grabbed 40 rebounds compared to UConn’s 28.

However, in the St John’s game, the Huskies won the rebounding battle despite losing the title. UConn won the rebounding battle 38–30. If UConn can maintain that and limit turnovers through March, the Huskies might just have a deep run.

3. Don’t Ignore the Alex Wilkins Factor

If there is a name, the Huskies should look it up before their opener; it is Alex Wilkins. Furman’s freshman point guard, Wilkins, has been averaging 17.7 points and 4.7 assists while shooting nearly 46 percent from the field this season.

Furman's Alex Wilkins has had a fantastic freshman season leading Furman back into the NCAA tournament



The 6-5, 175 pound PG averaged 17.7 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 4.7 APG while shooting 45.9% from the field.



From the jump, Bob Richey led his star freshman run the offense, Wilkins's is a… pic.twitter.com/a7mlyObGEw — Arman Jovic (@PDTScouting) March 10, 2026

During the Southern Conference Tournament, Wilkins had a great run. He had 34 points in the semifinal win over UNC Greensboro and totaled 65 points across three games, earning Most Outstanding Player honors for the tournament.

Don't forget to bookmark UConn Huskies on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage and more!