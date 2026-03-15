UConn MBB Earns No. 2 Seed in NCAA Tournament

The time that everyone, especially UConn fans, has been waiting for is finally here. It is finally time for March Madness, and head coach Dan Hurley's UConn Huskies were revealed in the very first bracket presented.

Hurley's squad was rewarded the No. 2 seed in the East region and will take on the No. 15 seed Furman Paladins in Philadelphia, Pa. over the weekend.

The Huskies looked shaky in the Big East Tournament Title Game against St. John's. Because of that and the loss at the end of the year to the Marquette Golden Eagles, they were not going to get a No. 1 seed.

But with the Huskies finally knowing who their opening round opponent is, the focus turns to transfer Silas Demary Jr. Demary Jr. left the Big East Title Game against the Red Storm with an injury and did not return.

Hurley said the first thing he heard is it was a “very mild (ankle) sprain with no swelling.” He said they will take precautionary X-rays and keep their fingers crossed. https://t.co/HxvtGdYfRX — Joe Arruda (@joearruda9) March 15, 2026

Demary Jr. is a huge part of this Huskies team as he really helps run the offense when Solo Ball is on the bench, especially when Ball struggles. Hurley and the Huskies need to hope that Demary Jr. is ready to go for Friday's opening round, as they can ill afford to be without him in this stretch.

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies guard Silas Demary Jr. (2) fights for the ball against St. John's Red Storm guard Dylan Darling (0) during the second half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship game at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

If the Huskies want to beat Furman, they are going to have to stop turning the ball over

When the Huskies took on the Red Storm over the weekend for the Big East Title, they started the game super slow and looked lost early on. And any time they had an early possession in the game, it felt like most of the Huskies had butter fingers.

The Huskies turned the ball over 16 times to St. John's eight turnovers. The fact that the team doubled its opponent's turnover total speaks to how awful the Huskies played and how outmatched they were.

And now with the March Madness tournament starting and the Huskies knowing where they are headed and who they are playing in round one, they absolutely need to clean this up. The tournament is one-and-done, and the Huskies absolutely need to be careful.

Turnovers in this tournament will cost them so fast and quickly than they could ever imagine or get control over before it happens. Hurley surely will make sure his guys take good care of the ball with March Madness now underway, and this has been an issue as of late.

The Huskies will end up playing down to Furman if they do not figure this out. Furman is not a team to take lightly, and Hurley needs to have his team ready.

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