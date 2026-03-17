The UConn Rotation Adjustment That Could Define March Madness

Head coach Dan Hurley and the UConn Huskies are getting set to take on the Furman Paladins in the first round of the March Madness NCAA Tournament. The Huskies received the No. 2 seed in the East Region that will see Hurley's team play in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in the first part of March Madness.

The Huskies were defeated by the St. Johns Red Storm in the Big East Tournament Championship Game after UConn started slow and could not fully recover. And if Hurley wants his team to avoid something like that happening again, he needs to make an adjustment.

Forward Jaylin Stewart has been out for a few weeks now with an injury, but gave an update before the Big East Tournament, that Stewart hopefully should be good to go for the NCAA Tournament. And if Stewart is available, Hurley needs to start him.

Jan 7, 2026; Providence, Rhode Island, USA; UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Providence Friars at Amica Mutual Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Hurley needs to bring Solo Ball off of the bench and not keep starting him. Ball has been way more cold from the field than he has been hot and it will cost the Huskies in March if Hurley keeps starting him.

But if Hurley were to start Stewart instead of Ball and make that adjustment, it could really define the March Madness tournament for UConn. Ball is a guy that thrives from the three-point line and if he is cold from beyond the arc, he cannot find his shot all-game long.

If Stewart is not available for the tournament, Hurley will have to keep starting Ball

UConn fans are hoping that they have Stewart available when the Huskies take on the Paladins soon. But if Stewart happens to not be available and ends up needing more time to recover from his injury, Hurley will have no choice but to start Ball.

Hurley needs to find a way to make an adjustment in that case, if Stewart is not available for the first round. Hurley could always start forward Jayden Ross, but Ross has been super valuable for the Huskies off of the bench that a move like that might not make too much sense.

But when the Huskies go small especially with Ball in the starting lineup, teams know what UConn's weakness is. Huskies fans will be holding their breath that Stewart will be available and fully recovered from his injury so he can help them through March Madness.

But if he is not, Hurley will have to find another route. Or Ball might have to try to find his shot early and often against the Paladins if Stewart is unavailable.

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