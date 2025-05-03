UConn Huskies Ranked As One of NCAA's Top Teams for Next Season
The UConn Huskies may have lost last year's BIG EAST freshman of the year to the NBA Draft, but even without Liam McNeeley, Dan Hurley's squad is in good shape heading into next season.
Well-known college basketball analyst John Fanta recently released his "Way-Too-Early Top 25" college basketball rankings, and the Huskies are currently ranked as his fourth-best team in the nation.
The only programs Fanta has rated ahead of UConn are Purdue (1), St. John's (2), and the defending national champions.
With some returning talent and key pickups in the transfer portal, Fanta is expecting a lot of big things from the school that has won two of the last three seasons.
"Alex Karaban is coming back for another shot at a third national championship. Solo Ball is back for his junior season and poised for a big campaign. Tarris Reed returns and now has a year in Storrs under his belt, while Dan Hurley and his staff made a transfer splash with former Georgia guard Silas Demary. Another transfer in Malachi Smith from Dayton should help with ball-handling duties, while the Huskies welcome in a great freshman class. If you don't know the name Braylon Mullins, you soon will, and I'm intrigued to see what 7-footer Eric Reibe brings to the table," wrote Fanta about UConn's outlook.
There's no denying this team has plenty of natural skill supplemented with experienced talent.
However, the key for Hurley will be figuring out how all of these pieces fit together to get UConn back to March Madness and have them go on another long run, hopefully ending in another trophy to bring back to Storrs.