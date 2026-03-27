UConn WBB Injury Report for March Madness Sweet 16

The UConn Huskies walked into their second-round matchup against Syracuse and won 98-45. After a 31-0 run that turned the game around, the Huskies built a 33-8 lead after the first quarter and stretched it to 65-12 by the break. Syracuse went more than 10 minutes without a basket during that stretch.

With that game, the Huskies are sitting on a 52-game winning streak and are yet again on their way to the Sweet 16. This is their 32nd straight appearance in the Sweet 16. As the Huskies head to their next matchup, here's how the Huskies locker room is doing.

Morgan Cheli, for the first time all season, was spotted back on the practice floor in Fort Worth, wearing her No. 23 warm-up and participating in limited drills. After being sidelined since last February with an ankle injury that required surgery, this is the first time she’s been spotted on court.

Really great to watch Mo Cheli back on the floor, getting shots up for #uconnwbb in the first portion of today's open practice!#BleedBlue pic.twitter.com/5obmD2zKUZ — Storrs Central (@StorrsCentral) March 26, 2026

However, before expectations go up again, Geno Auriemma has given a realistic update on Cheli.

“I think in January, you kind of expected her not to be available the rest of the year. She’s not available, so I wasn’t wrong. She’s just able to do a little bit more workouts as part of rehab. Why? That’s a doctor question, not for me. But it’s just taken a lot longer than we anticipated, and yeah, that’s the best I can tell you,” said Auriemma.

Then there is also Ice Brady. Brady is another frontcourt player that Auriemma has. Unfortunately, she was ruled out for the season after undergoing knee surgery early in the year. She appeared in just two games before being sidelined. Despite the two missing stars, the Huskies are still unbeaten, and the rest of their roster looks healthy for the Sweet 16.

Cheli, Brady and freshman Gandy Malou-Mamel were all ruled out on the NCAA availability report.

North Carolina Awaits UConn in Sweet 16

UConn faces fourth-seeded North Carolina in the Sweet 16 game. The Tar Heels enter the match with a 28-7 record and are coming off a 74-66 win over Maryland. Four players average double figures, with Nyla Harris leading with 11.5 points and 6.9 rebounds per game. Under head coach Courtney Banghart, North Carolina plays a disciplined, physical style.

However, historically, the Huskies have held the upper hand. The Huskies are 9-5 in the all-time series and have won the last seven meetings, including a 69-58 win earlier this season. Additionally, let’s not forget the Huskies are comfortable in the tournament. In fact, they have a 28-3 record in Sweet 16 games.

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