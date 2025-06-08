UConn Loses Coach to William Smith College
William Smith women’s basketball coach Seraphine Hamilton announced on June 5, 2025, that she has hired UConn Huskies graduate assistant Jake Gallo as her top assistant coach for the 2025–26 season. Gallo joins the Herons after serving on the Huskies’ staff during their 2025 national championship run.
"Jake's passion and experience training our nation's top female basketball players will foster our players' skills and reinforce our program's philosophy," Hamilton said. "Our team is eager and hungry to train, and Jake is the person who will help propel us forward in the most positive ways. We can't wait to get back in the gym because we know he will make us better."
At UConn, Gallo was part of a dominant women’s program. Over two seasons as a graduate assistant he helped the Huskies to a combined 70–9 record with back-to-back Big East titles, consecutive Final Four appearances and the 2025 national title. He assisted the coaching staff with scouting opponents, individual workouts and led the scout team, serving in various roles since 2019.
Throughout his time with the Huskies, Gallo was key in assisting with drills, equipment and statistics, and later as a graduate assistant supporting practices and scout-team operations. UConn All-American Paige Bueckers, who worked closely with Gallo in practice and rehab, has called him “awesome” and said he’s done “a whole lot for this program… he’s super-fun to be around, a great guy for the program”
But now that he's moved on from the Huskies to join the Herons, the expectation is for Gallo's championship pedigree and work ethic to boost William Smith’s preparation and competitiveness. Gallo’s deep UConn experience in a winning culture should be a major asset as the Herons prepare for next season. William Smith competes in NCAA Division III, making this hire particularly notable.